The Tragic Story Of Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke

The only daughter of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), Brooke Hogan has had a stunning transformation over the years from a singer and television star to a short stint in wrestling. Best known for being part of her family's VH1 reality show "Hogan Knows Best," and its spin-off "Brooke Knows Best," life looked good for the beautiful blond on camera, but behind the scenes she was wrestling with a different tragic story.

Born Brooke Ellen Bollea in Tampa, Florida, the TV daughter shared more than just her father's bleach blond hair, she also inherited his athletic abilities. Growing up, she participated in dance, gymnastics, and cheer, and seemed to share her dad's love of the spotlight, appearing with him on an episode of VH1's "(Inside) Out: Hulk Hogan, Stage Dad." That appearance was the springboard for the family's reality television career, but Brooke's own career never took off in the way she'd hoped. Ultimately, public family scandals took their toll and she backed away from the limelight.

So whatever happened to Brooke Hogan? She quietly married professional hockey player Steven Oleksy in a private 2022 ceremony that few knew about until a year later. "We just kind of picked a pretty little park and had a pastor there, and then just kind of did it," Brooke told Us Weekly. The reality star and her gorgeous husband are the parents of fraternal twins Oliver and Molly, and the family lives a relatively private, camera-free life.