Kimberly Guilfoyle's Pic With Modern Family Star Reminds Us How Many Lives She's Led
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been so intertwined with both the Trump family and the MAGA bandwagon for nearly the last decade, it's easy to forget she had a whole life before almost walking down the aisle with Donald Trump Jr. There are many little-known facts about Guilfoyle, including that she had a serious career as a prominent lawyer. She was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1994, though her license has been inactive since 2010 (via California Bar).
She also worked for Fox News beginning in 2011 before she left the network in 2018. One perk of being a news personality was getting to rub elbows with various celebs, including "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara. A throwback post by Ainsley Earhardt from 2014 included a snapshot of her, Vergara, and Guilfoyle grinning for the camera at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Seeing the photo today is surreal. For starters, Guilfoyle looked so different back then, before all the plastic surgery. Plus, this picture highlights just how many different paths a person can take in life. Her posing with Vergara today seems strange, but it was totally normal back in 2014. It turns out, there was a life before Trump.
Kimberly Guilfoyle used to be First Lady of San Francisco
Although society strongly associates Kimberly Guilfoyle with Donald Trump Jr., everyone seems to forget that she was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. That's right, the staunchly Republican and equally staunchly Democrat were once a couple. They were married from 2001-2006, and during that time, Guilfoyle was a badass San Francisco prosecutor working as an Assistant District Attorney.
After the first two years of their marriage, Newsom became the mayor of San Francisco, which made Guilfoyle the First Lady of San Francisco. Unfortunately, their busy schedules ended up being their downfall. "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives," a source told SFGate. "She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?"
Right after the divorce, Guilfoyle married Eric Villency and they had one child together, Ronan Anthony Villency. That marriage didn't end up working out either, and their divorce was finalized in 2009. That's a busy life for someone to live, all leading up to almost becoming the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. She's certainly had a roller coaster of a ride so far!