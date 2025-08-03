Kimberly Guilfoyle's Pic With Modern Family Star Reminds Us How Many Lives She's Led

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been so intertwined with both the Trump family and the MAGA bandwagon for nearly the last decade, it's easy to forget she had a whole life before almost walking down the aisle with Donald Trump Jr. There are many little-known facts about Guilfoyle, including that she had a serious career as a prominent lawyer. She was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1994, though her license has been inactive since 2010 (via California Bar).

She also worked for Fox News beginning in 2011 before she left the network in 2018. One perk of being a news personality was getting to rub elbows with various celebs, including "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara. A throwback post by Ainsley Earhardt from 2014 included a snapshot of her, Vergara, and Guilfoyle grinning for the camera at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Seeing the photo today is surreal. For starters, Guilfoyle looked so different back then, before all the plastic surgery. Plus, this picture highlights just how many different paths a person can take in life. Her posing with Vergara today seems strange, but it was totally normal back in 2014. It turns out, there was a life before Trump.