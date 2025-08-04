Gavin Newsom Hinted At What Transformed Kimberly Guilfoyle Into The Ultimate MAGA Puppet

In Gavin Newsom's opinion, Fox News affected Kimberly Guilfoyle's politics. And, he believes that this was an inevitability if she wanted a career on the controversial network. "... In some ways, if you go on Fox, you have to put a mask on, and your face grows into it. Otherwise, you're not gonna last on Fox ... But, her face grew into it..." Newsom explained on Shawn Ryan's podcast. The California governor also believes this laid the groundwork for Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Newsom says Guilfoyle's support of Trump while on Fox earned his loyalty. "And, she has certainly, in return, been loyal to him," Newsom explained, adding that this "developed trust with the family and long-windedly, I guess, the relationship with Junior." Newsom subtly made it clear that he finds Guilfoyle's transformation as perplexing as the rest of us do.

A clip of this part of the "Shawn Ryan Show" interview made the rounds on TikTok, earning over 30,000 likes. And, folks in the comments read between the lines regarding Newsom's feelings about his ex's trajectory. "He's saying she sold out," one commenter noted. "Her face was distorted by Fox- literally and figuratively," joked another, poking fun at Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery. Another commenter pointed out that Newsom took the high road by avoiding making any overly harsh or personal remarks about his ex.