Gavin Newsom Hinted At What Transformed Kimberly Guilfoyle Into The Ultimate MAGA Puppet
It's no surprise that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's relationship and divorce are topics that spark quite a bit of curiosity. Guilfoyle went on to have a relationship with Donald Trump Jr., who she was with for around six years before their split in 2024. On the other hand, Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, has a raging feud with President Donald Trump. Knowing what has transpired since the pair called it quits in 2006, it's difficult to picture Guilfoyle and Newsom being happily married for five years. Yet, in Newsom's opinion, there was one force that transformed Guilfoyle into the MAGA fanatic she is today: Fox News.
On a July 2025 episode of the "Shawn Ryan Show," the podcast's titular host asked one question plenty of folks have been curious about: "How did your ex-wife wind up with Trump Jr.?" This prompted a laugh from Newsom. Ryan reiterated the question, highlighting how odd this switch-up really was. "I know. First Lady of San Francisco," Newsom added. "When Roger Ailes hired her to go on Fox... [she] just changed," he said. Newsom noted Guilfoyle's history as a prosecutor, which is what ultimately led to the rise and fall of her time at Fox News. She was brought on as a legal analyst in 2006, which paved the way for her wearing many hats at the network, including becoming a co-host on "The Five." Fox cut ties with her in 2018, but evidently, the impact the network had on her remained.
Newsom's words about Guilfoyle took TikTok by storm
In Gavin Newsom's opinion, Fox News affected Kimberly Guilfoyle's politics. And, he believes that this was an inevitability if she wanted a career on the controversial network. "... In some ways, if you go on Fox, you have to put a mask on, and your face grows into it. Otherwise, you're not gonna last on Fox ... But, her face grew into it..." Newsom explained on Shawn Ryan's podcast. The California governor also believes this laid the groundwork for Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Newsom says Guilfoyle's support of Trump while on Fox earned his loyalty. "And, she has certainly, in return, been loyal to him," Newsom explained, adding that this "developed trust with the family and long-windedly, I guess, the relationship with Junior." Newsom subtly made it clear that he finds Guilfoyle's transformation as perplexing as the rest of us do.
@podcast_viralclipz
From Fiancé to Trump Jr.: The Untold Story Revealed We delve into the unexpected trajectory of a former partner. Our discussion explores the factors influencing this shift, including family dynamics and professional changes. It underscores the complex interplay of personal and public life. #PoliticalRelationships #CelebrityGossip #Newsom #TrumpJr #FoxNews #PoliticalCommentary #BehindTheScenes #RelationshipAnalysis #MediaInfluence #CurrentEvents
A clip of this part of the "Shawn Ryan Show" interview made the rounds on TikTok, earning over 30,000 likes. And, folks in the comments read between the lines regarding Newsom's feelings about his ex's trajectory. "He's saying she sold out," one commenter noted. "Her face was distorted by Fox- literally and figuratively," joked another, poking fun at Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery. Another commenter pointed out that Newsom took the high road by avoiding making any overly harsh or personal remarks about his ex.