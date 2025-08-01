Side By Side: Kate And Carole Middleton's Most Iconic Looks Compared

Carole Middleton and her daughter, Catherine, Princess of Wales, have many things in common, and one of them is their sense of fashion. Like mother, like daughter. Over the years, the two have repeatedly shown their fondness for certain colors, cuts, and styles. On rare occasions, they've even worn the same exact outfit. It's no big surprise. Catherine is famously very close with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, so it's completely understandable that Carole and Catherine would swap fashion ideas. And both women have big budgets for their clothing. Catherine receives an income from the Sovereign Grant, funded by the Crown Estate, so that explains her fabulous wardrobe of bespoke and designer pieces. Carole and Michael share an incredibly lavish life of their own, thanks to their successful party supply business, which explains how Carole can dress so finely.

Both mother and daughter look great in their twinning outfits. After all, Carole is aging like fine wine, looking more and more like Catherine's older sister every day. So it makes sense that as Catherine has gotten older, she and her mother are mimicking each other's styles more often. People often exert independence first by rebelling against their parents, but then eventually turn into their parents. For Catherine and Carole, this is very true.