The Lavish Life Of Carole & Michael Middleton

When Carole and Michael Middleton got married in 1980, they couldn't have imagined that they would eventually forge ties with royalty. He was a flight dispatcher, she was a flight attendant. They didn't have a wedding with all the trappings of wealth or fame. As Carole's brother, Gary Goldsmith, once told the Daily Mail, "[After the ceremony] we went back to Mike's brother Simon's for a big chilli and a party." Indeed, Carole and Michael were typical, middle-class Brits who were trying to make their way in the world.

When it came time for the couple's eldest daughter — then known as Kate Middleton — to wed, all that changed. Unlike her parents before her, Kate fell in love with a veritable royal — Prince William, no less. She wore a $434,000 Alexander McQueen wedding gown for her big day, which was viewed by upward of 17 million people across the globe. And, she was even allowed to borrow a Cartier tiara from her new grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. At the end of the ceremony, Kate was transformed into Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In 2022, she became Catherine, Princess of Wales.

For Carole and Michael, this was certainly an intense transition. No longer were they just an ordinary couple from Bucklebury, England. They were the Windsors' beloved royal in-laws. As such, Carole and Michael lost their status as an ordinary pair and were thrust into the spotlight. Luckily enough, their new life of fame came with perks galore.

