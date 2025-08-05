Ivanka Trump's Worst Hair Fail To Date Was Accidentally Revealed By Tiffany
Having a sister can be rough. She can steal your clothes, fight with you like your lives depend on it, and use psychological warfare to get under your skin. That doesn't seem to be the case with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, however. The sisters, who have different mothers, didn't grow up together, and they have a 12-year age gap between them.
With this in mind, Tiffany probably didn't mean to expose her older sister's shockingly horrible hair fail on social media (even though their relationship hasn't always been great). Back in 2019, Tiffany posted a mini carousel to Instagram to celebrate Barron Trump's 13th birthday. The first pic was one of her and Barron, while the second snapshot featured more of the family, including Ivanka. In the photo, Ivanka wore a red turtleneck dress that showed off her killer figure.
She put her brassy blonde locks in an updo, and her grown-out roots were clearly visible. The style wasn't the best choice, and looked off-putting, considering how she typically wears her hair down, usually in waves. The hair color seemed to match the door behind her — and since both Tiffany and Donald Trump have blonde hair, Ivanka's brassy shade was put on display even more. Plus, the dark roots growing out looked a little tacky. All in all, the whole package simply didn't work for her. The sisters have always had different styles, but this photo took things to a whole new level.
Ivanka Trump has exposed her own hair fails before
Though Ivanka Trump has had a stunning hair transformation over the years, she is no stranger to hair fails — and she doesn't need Tiffany Trump, or anyone else, to reveal the faux pas; she's more than capable of inadvertently doing it to herself. Such as when Ivanka accidentally exposed her own hair fail while flaunting her lavish lifestyle in London. Like with what happened to the photo Tiffany posted, Ivanka's dark roots were seen in an Instagram carousel she posted in July 2025. Whoops.
Having roots showing through a dye job isn't the end of the world, but since eyes are constantly on the first family through the end of Donald Trump's second term as POTUS, everyone will need to be in tip-top shape to avoid any unwanted remarks.
It's not just having her roots show through that is Ivanka's only hair fail. She's also been known to toss her hair into a sloppy updo, like she did right before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos's wedding, or when Donald Trump unknowingly put a major spotlight on Ivanka's hair extensions during the 2025 Super Bowl.