Ivanka Trump's Worst Hair Fail To Date Was Accidentally Revealed By Tiffany

Having a sister can be rough. She can steal your clothes, fight with you like your lives depend on it, and use psychological warfare to get under your skin. That doesn't seem to be the case with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, however. The sisters, who have different mothers, didn't grow up together, and they have a 12-year age gap between them.

With this in mind, Tiffany probably didn't mean to expose her older sister's shockingly horrible hair fail on social media (even though their relationship hasn't always been great). Back in 2019, Tiffany posted a mini carousel to Instagram to celebrate Barron Trump's 13th birthday. The first pic was one of her and Barron, while the second snapshot featured more of the family, including Ivanka. In the photo, Ivanka wore a red turtleneck dress that showed off her killer figure.

She put her brassy blonde locks in an updo, and her grown-out roots were clearly visible. The style wasn't the best choice, and looked off-putting, considering how she typically wears her hair down, usually in waves. The hair color seemed to match the door behind her — and since both Tiffany and Donald Trump have blonde hair, Ivanka's brassy shade was put on display even more. Plus, the dark roots growing out looked a little tacky. All in all, the whole package simply didn't work for her. The sisters have always had different styles, but this photo took things to a whole new level.