With seemingly infinite content available to stream, there are many binge-worthy shows out there. And with Season 19 of CBC's long-running series "Heartland" now in production, the lighthearted Canadian family drama is clearly one of them — and if you're behind, now's the perfect time to catch up on its nearly 260+ episodes. For years, fans have tuned in to watch the Bartlett-Fleming-Morris-Borden clan deal with challenges on their horse ranch. Like any great show, viewers have also been returning over the years due to the allure of romance, from Amy and Ty's central relationship to Lou and Peter's marriage and Caleb and Ashley's tragic split.

This can also make it difficult for fans to separate their favorite "Heartland" characters from the actors who play them. Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood of "The White Lotus," Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page from "Bridgerton," and David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston of "Friends" fame all went through something similar. While many have been shipping Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle, or Michelle Morgan and Gabriel Hogan, many of the series' actors are already in committed relationships with their actual significant others. If you aren't aware of who's with whom off camera, here are the real-life partners of the "Heartland" cast.