The Real-Life Partners Of The Heartland Cast
With seemingly infinite content available to stream, there are many binge-worthy shows out there. And with Season 19 of CBC's long-running series "Heartland" now in production, the lighthearted Canadian family drama is clearly one of them — and if you're behind, now's the perfect time to catch up on its nearly 260+ episodes. For years, fans have tuned in to watch the Bartlett-Fleming-Morris-Borden clan deal with challenges on their horse ranch. Like any great show, viewers have also been returning over the years due to the allure of romance, from Amy and Ty's central relationship to Lou and Peter's marriage and Caleb and Ashley's tragic split.
This can also make it difficult for fans to separate their favorite "Heartland" characters from the actors who play them. Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood of "The White Lotus," Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page from "Bridgerton," and David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston of "Friends" fame all went through something similar. While many have been shipping Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle, or Michelle Morgan and Gabriel Hogan, many of the series' actors are already in committed relationships with their actual significant others. If you aren't aware of who's with whom off camera, here are the real-life partners of the "Heartland" cast.
Amber Marshall and her husband live on a ranch
Just like her character Amy Fleming, the gifted equestrian healer and protagonist of "Heartland," Amber Marshall lives on a ranch in Canada, which she shares with her husband Shawn Turner. The two look after several animals just outside Calgary, including cats, dogs, horses, pigs, chickens, and more, proving that she has a lot in common with her on-screen character.
In celebration of their seventh anniversary, Marshall shared a throwback Instagram post in July 2020 of the two laughing as they exchanged their vows. In the caption, she explained what she and Turner had found so funny at the time, writing, "[Our officiant] had just stated, 'Amber do you promise to always let Shawn have the last word, and that word being yes dear.' ... [L]aughter is a very important part of love."
Although Marshall's "Heartland" character has a daughter and a foster son on the show, she and her real-life husband don't have any kids as of this writing. "I would love to have children," she told The London Free Press in July 2020. "Right now, I have a very busy life. But my fans are hungry for me to have kids." Only time will tell whether she and Turner decide to broaden their family beyond their many animals.
Michelle Morgan and Derek Tisdelle have two kids
Unfortunately for the many fans shipping Samantha Louise "Lou" Fleming and Peter Morris, it doesn't seem like the real-life actors have any chance at getting together. But on the bright side, this is because Michelle Morgan and Derek Tisdelle seem to be made for each other. Unlike his Canadian actor, producer, and director wife, the "Heartland" star's husband has kept a relatively low profile, though he's a project manager who has dabbled in film producing himself.
In 2011, Morgan and Tisdelle welcomed their first child. While "Heartland" held a baby-naming contest for her character's daughter, for which Catherine Marion Minnie Fleming won first place, the producer couple chose a more sentimental way to name their own real-life daughter. "I thought of Mara because it was my grandmother's nickname," Morgan told This Mom Loves blog that October. "[I]t was a name that I liked ... but we didn't settle on anything." When their daughter was finally born, she and Tisdelle agreed at that moment to name her after Morgan's grandmother.
Since then, the two have had a son named Noah and another daughter named Celeste. Before their third child was born, Morgan announced her pregnancy to her Instagram followers in January 2022, writing, "I like to have a baby every decade. Had Mara when I turned 30. Then Noah for good luck, and here comes another for the big 40."
Shaun Johnston and his wife's kids are grown up
Former rodeo cowboy and head of the family, Grandpa Jack Bartlett, is played by Shaun Johnston. While he's spent the better part of two decades on "Heartland," the Canadian actor has been working on camera since the early '90s. It would seem that his wife, Sue, has been along for the ride for quite some time. Although Johnston hasn't said much about how, when, or where he and his wife met, he shared a throwback photo on Instagram in February 2017 of Sue from 30 years prior. It's probably safe to say they've been in each other's lives for several decades.
In a sweet Facebook post Johnston shared in April 2016, he proved that not only are he and his wife a celebrity couple who have aged gracefully, but that they're still very much in love. "Me 'n my Sue out for a stroll on Knox Mountain over Kelowna (I still can't believe she married me)," the actor wrote, alongside a selfie of the two.
During a June 2024 fan Q&A, Johnston explained that he and Sue's children left the nest a while back. As he told UP Faith & Family, "[M]y kids are all grown up now and so they're living their own lives and we don't see them all the time. But we do like to get together once in a while, and ... we do dinners and such or maybe watch the big game together or something like that."
Chris Potter and his wife Karen seem to have a great relationship
There are several signs your relationship is bound to last a lifetime, but strong communication is definitely key. Although Chris Potter's "Heartland" character Tim Fleming has had his fair share of relationship difficulties, the actor seems to have his real-life marriage pretty well figured out. He and his wife Karen have been married since 1985, and they share four children, of whom the television star is immensely appreciative. As Potter told Your Teen magazine in October 2012, "Unquestionably, I am proudest of being a dad and a husband."
The actor elaborated that he and Karen have at times disagreed about the best way to raise their kids but would always put their needs first — with the goal that their children would leave the nest well-adjusted and independent. "My wife and I have an unspoken agreement that we sacrifice whatever needs to be sacrificed for the greater good," the "Heartland" actor said. "To a fault. We can go years without a vacation." Potter then quipped, "We just enjoy the daily torture."
Now that the couple's children have become adults and moved out of the house, Potter and Karen can enjoy more quality time together. "Life is so good right now," he told Digital Journal in April 2024. "[Our children] are grown-up and thriving, and they love their partners." Potter added, "Things have worked out pretty well for us."
Graham Wardle got divorced in 2018
It's clear that after playing a married couple on "Heartland," Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle would have made a very cute couple. However, more than halfway through his run on the series, the latter star tied the knot in April 2015 with his wife Allison. While little is known about Wardle's spouse and their relationship, it seems that they weren't quite right for one another. In 2020, the "Heartland" star revealed that he and Allison had split up back in 2018 but decided to keep their divorce private at the time.
Perhaps not-so coincidentally, Wardle's time as a regular on the CBC show came to an end after Season 13, which premiered in 2019. "Heartland" had been a part of the star's life for over a decade, and in turn, fans had been invested in his character's storyline for just as long. So, when Wardle ultimately decided to step away, leaving the character of Ty Borden to a tragic fate, viewers were distraught.
In March 2021, the actor spoke with the "Rave It Up" podcast about his decision to leave the show. "It was very difficult for me to make this decision," Wardle remarked. "And I spent a lot of time just tuning in and asking myself, 'Is this the right step?'" He knew it would be hard to walk away, but it was also the right decision for him and the right time to move on to other projects.
Alisha Newton bought a house with her boyfriend
Fans love learning all about the real-life partners of Lifetime stars, Netflix actors, and, of course, the "Heartland" cast — including Alisha Newton, who played Georgie on the series. Like the twin girls who play Lyndy on "Heartland," she was introduced to the series as a child actor. Slowly yet surely, Newton grew into her role and even found success with over a dozen more projects since her CBC debut in 2012. Her character even eventually had a handful of romantic storylines throughout her time on the series, including dating the character of Quinn McGregor, which likely led viewers to ship her and Jordan Burtchett, the actor who plays him.
We hate to break it to "Heartland" fans, but Newton is officially off the market, and it isn't because she's dating one of her co-stars. A couple of years after she left "Heartland," the actor shared an update with her Instagram followers in September 2023 that not only was she a recent homeowner, but she had also purchased her new house in Vancouver with her boyfriend Trevor. "Back in June, I purchased my first home with my boyfriend and have (not so patiently) been waiting to finally receive possession and move in," Newton wrote.
But that wasn't the last of the updates. In July 2025, Newton shared a series of photos on Instagram to announce that she and Trevor had gotten engaged. Alongside the sweet snaps of the couple, she wrote, "Forever my T."
Gabriel Hogan is married to actor Inga Cadranel
It was sad to watch the characters of Lou Fleming and Peter Morris struggle to make their marriage work on "Heartland." Even after they split, they grappled with co-parenting and struggled with their difficult dynamic. But thankfully, actors Michelle Morgan and Gabriel Hogan have proved they're with their respective partners for a reason. For one thing, Hogan's wife Inga Cadranel is a Canadian actor as well, perhaps best known for playing Harmony Miller on "General Hospital," so she knows what it's like to work in the industry.
Aside from their very obvious commonalities, Hogan and Cadranel are also very good friends. In fact, they grew up together in Toronto, and their parents were quite close with one another. The actors share a son, Ryder, and a daughter, Summer Rose. And when Hogan and Cadranel aren't working on their individual projects or raising their children together, they can be found collaborating on shows together. While Cadranel hasn't shown her face on "Heartland," unfortunately, she did make a couple of guest appearances on the sitcom "Tacoma FD," on which Hogan is a regular.
In a December 2019 Instagram post, the "Heartland" star shared his excitement with his followers about his spouse joining him on set. "Guess who showed up to play with us on #TacomaFD last week?" he wrote alongside a photo of them with the cast. "That's right folks, it's My beautiful wife Inga Cadranel! She is hilarious and we all had an absolute f***ing blast."
Nathaniel Arcand has been married for almost a decade
Scott Cardinal, the lovable veterinarian on "Heartland," was played by Nathaniel Arcand. While the star delivered a great performance, the actor, producer, and director has come miles since his last appearance on the drama series, with roles in "Killers of the Flower Moon," 2024's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and "Sinners." While it's undoubtedly been a wild ride since he debuted in the mid-'90s, Arcand hasn't been going it alone; both his wife and their black cat Muskwa have been with him for years.
The Canadian actor married his wife Jolene, a designer and artist, in December 2016, and it would seem that they've been inseparable ever since. They frequently share photos of one another, including Instagram posts to celebrate their anniversaries. In 2023, Arcand announced he'd been with Jolene for seven years. The television star's fans have often been supportive online as well, and one person commented under the post: "What a beautiful couple." Another added, "You're a lucky man!"
Now nearly a decade into their marriage, and despite their many posts about one another, their relationship has remained relatively private, and it's unclear whether they have any children together. However, the "Heartland" star has previously mentioned his son, actor Griffin Powell-Arcand, whom Arcand presumably had during a previous relationship.
Cindy Busby and her husband met at a club
Cindy Busby's time on "Heartland" as Ashley Stanton was short but sweet. It didn't take long for her to find continued success after leaving the series, but it was all leading up to her best-known work. Busby became a recurring figure in Hallmark projects, including "Cedar Cove," "Marrying Mr. Darcy," and "Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance." For someone who is so often meeting Mr. Right on screen, it's relieving to know that the "Heartland" actor has found the one in real life, too.
While appearing on the "Rave It Up" podcast in January 2022, Busby gave listeners the inside scoop on how she met her now-husband Christopher Boyd. The two just happened to be at a club with their own friends, dancing the night away, when Boyd approached Busby and asked for her phone number. Busby gave it to him, but for whatever reason, it didn't work, and Boyd was lucky enough to catch her just before she left. The two dated long-distance for some time but promised to meet up every few weeks.
"That was ... probably the first time I'd ever been with someone who truly put me first and spoke my love language, which was quality time," Busby remarked. Boyd had clearly made a remarkable impression on the Hallmark star, so after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in December 2020.
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace met on the set of another series
Cindy Busby wasn't the only "Heartland" star to make the transition from the ranch-based drama series to the Hallmark Channel. Kevin McGarry, who played the handsome former stable hand Mitch Cutty for a handful of seasons, has gotten a lesson or two in playing on-screen romances with projects like "The Wedding Veil," "A Reason for the Season," and "Villa Amore." As it turns out, McGarry's time with the company has proved to do more for him than provide consistent work: He also met his true love on the set of a Hallmark show.
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace met in the summer of 2018 while filming Season 6 of "When Calls the Heart." Just two years later, the Canadian actors confirmed they were in a relationship. Although Wallace and McGarry have been known to be a little reserved when it comes to divulging details about their romance, they announced their engagement in December 2022, shortly after co-starring in two more Hallmark movies.
The couple eventually got married in 2024, but in speaking with Swooon in February 2025, McGarry revealed that they still had yet to go on a honeymoon. "[W]e really have to get on that," he noted. "Getting married was a must, and we got that out of the way. And now, we'll find some time to do a honeymoon. It'll be fantastic, but we're very busy."