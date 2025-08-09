Inappropriate Outfits These Republican Women Should Have Never Worn To A Wedding
There's a lot of etiquette that comes with attending a wedding, from dressing appropriately to what not to say to someone at a wedding. If it's been a while since you last attended one, it's probably not a bad idea to do a quick read up on the dos and don'ts as a wedding guest. But sometimes, even those high-profile public figures that you would expect to be the most seasoned at such events completely miss the mark. We've found this to be particularly true with Republican woman who wore super inappropriate outfits as wedding guests — and sometimes even went as far as upstaging the bride.
From Barbiecore pink, feather-trimmed coats; to attention-grabbing, prom-queen-esque dresses; to almost-white frocks, these Republican woman attended weddings wearing things that were anything but subtle. These outfits all have star-of-the-show energy. Although they would be pretty stylish in other circumstances, like a fundraiser or similar high-profile event, when it comes to a wedding, the rule of thumb is to let the bride have her moment.
Melania Trump's bold decision to blend in with the bride
Whether you mean to or not, you should never compete with the bride. The most appropriate thing to do is wear a color that doesn't come close too white, but Melania Trump, who often struggles to hide her sour expression around her husband, chose to wear a light blush-colored gown and boldly stood next to bride Tiffany Trump on her big day for a mixed family photo-op. Thank goodness the gown leaned more casual, because if not, we'd seriously think Melania was walking down the aisle.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's look was too dark for a wedding
Those with an ounce of fashion interest know it's no longer gauche to wear black to a wedding, but that doesn't mean everything black is appropriate on someone's big day. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has worn some outdated outfits, showed up to Tiffany Trump's wedding in an all-black gown with exaggerated pointy sleeves and heavy eye makeup to match. She ended up being cropped out of Ivanka Trump's social media posts, and her look could be why. The dramatic volume, heavy draping, and dark makeup might've worked at a Halloween-themed wedding, but not a Palm Beach one.
When Nikki Haley made it seem like she could be the bride
In the 21st century, there's no better way to congratulate your daughter on a big celebratory day than posting it on social media. Nikki Haley took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter's birthday and posted a photo from her daughter's wedding. The problem? No one would've known whose big day it was if Haley hadn't mentioned it was her daughter's.
The former governor wore an embroidered, champagne-colored gown formal enough to pass as bridal, and some social media commenters agreed.
Ivanka Trump really said, Bride? What bride?
There's all kinds of friends in this world. Ones that want you to stand out more than anything on your wedding day, and ones who want to shine with you. Ivanka Trump seems to be the latter. For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding, Ivanka wore a curve-hugging, coral pink gown from Tony Ward with the most delicate beadwork, and it gave serious there's-only-room-for-one-star energy. But, can we blame her? The dress looks like as if it was made for her figure and the thigh-high slit showed off Ivanka's killer legs.
Kimberly Guilfoyle just might have a habit of overdressing for other people's big days
Underdressing is seemingly not in Kimberly Guilfoyle's vocabulary. The former lawyer took to Instagram to post a series of photos highlighting her trip to Monaco and Italy. While we're not 100% sure which outfit she wore to her friends' wedding, none of them were wedding guest appropriate. What seems to be her wedding guest look can be seen above: a pink dress with a large cutout covered by a blush-toned, feathery coat. Way to steal the spotlight, Kimberly.
Alina Habba seemingly tried to outshine the bride in her sparkly frock
Donald Trump's former attorney Alina Habba chose to wear a flashy, sparkly gown that easily overshadowed the bride in a group photo, especially with the way the asymmetrical skirt showed off her leg. Additionally, the multi-tiered skirt had sorority formal energy. She might have taken fashion advice from fellow lawyer Guilfoyle, since the latter also loves an over-the-top fashion moment. And honestly? We're not surprised because there was also that one time Habba donned a makeup look that made her look like Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0.