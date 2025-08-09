Inappropriate Outfits These Republican Women Should Have Never Worn To A Wedding

There's a lot of etiquette that comes with attending a wedding, from dressing appropriately to what not to say to someone at a wedding. If it's been a while since you last attended one, it's probably not a bad idea to do a quick read up on the dos and don'ts as a wedding guest. But sometimes, even those high-profile public figures that you would expect to be the most seasoned at such events completely miss the mark. We've found this to be particularly true with Republican woman who wore super inappropriate outfits as wedding guests — and sometimes even went as far as upstaging the bride.

From Barbiecore pink, feather-trimmed coats; to attention-grabbing, prom-queen-esque dresses; to almost-white frocks, these Republican woman attended weddings wearing things that were anything but subtle. These outfits all have star-of-the-show energy. Although they would be pretty stylish in other circumstances, like a fundraiser or similar high-profile event, when it comes to a wedding, the rule of thumb is to let the bride have her moment.