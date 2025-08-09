Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Has Worn Some Outfits That Aren't So White House-Friendly

Ella Emhoff loves the skin she's in. She's body positive and keeps it real in eccentric body-baring, tattoo-flashing, and often homemade designs befitting her artistic alternative lifestyle. Still, Emhoff knows how to keep things covered, too. She wore a demure and gorgeous Mui Mui tartan coat and maroon Batsheva dress to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's flawless style had fashionistas drooling and predicting she would bring serious style to the White House. However, her rejection of stereotypical gender ideology and razor blades, denuded duds, and disregard for tweezers, hair straighteners, and makeup has earned her the ire of keyboard warriors. "Most men don't like hairy armpit women that don't look as though they've showered in a couple days" one person decreed on X, formerly Twitter. Haters gonna hate.

Conversely, appreciators gonna appreciate. It didn't take long after the election before Emhoff landed a hot new modeling gig with IMG. The agency announced the news on X, along with a black and white pic of their latest signing. Let the abominating begin. "Our standards have really fallen," one commenter wrote. "Uniquely cursed," another sniped. "Gross," a third added. However, before they could finish typing "nepotism," Emhoff was strutting her (often barely covered) stuff down runways for all of the top designers worldwide.

Meanwhile, Emhoff's has undergone a style transformation, but her love of body-baring outfits remains constant. We're checking out some of the best she's ever worn.