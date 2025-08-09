Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Has Worn Some Outfits That Aren't So White House-Friendly
Ella Emhoff loves the skin she's in. She's body positive and keeps it real in eccentric body-baring, tattoo-flashing, and often homemade designs befitting her artistic alternative lifestyle. Still, Emhoff knows how to keep things covered, too. She wore a demure and gorgeous Mui Mui tartan coat and maroon Batsheva dress to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's flawless style had fashionistas drooling and predicting she would bring serious style to the White House. However, her rejection of stereotypical gender ideology and razor blades, denuded duds, and disregard for tweezers, hair straighteners, and makeup has earned her the ire of keyboard warriors. "Most men don't like hairy armpit women that don't look as though they've showered in a couple days" one person decreed on X, formerly Twitter. Haters gonna hate.
Conversely, appreciators gonna appreciate. It didn't take long after the election before Emhoff landed a hot new modeling gig with IMG. The agency announced the news on X, along with a black and white pic of their latest signing. Let the abominating begin. "Our standards have really fallen," one commenter wrote. "Uniquely cursed," another sniped. "Gross," a third added. However, before they could finish typing "nepotism," Emhoff was strutting her (often barely covered) stuff down runways for all of the top designers worldwide.
Meanwhile, Emhoff's has undergone a style transformation, but her love of body-baring outfits remains constant. We're checking out some of the best she's ever worn.
Ella's nipple-freeing scarf and black satin mini
Ella Emhoff definitely left little (if not nothing) to the imagination when she walked the runway for the Nepalese American fashion designer Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week in September 2022. She was clad in lace-up high black heels, a tiny satin mini skirt, and a flowing green chiffon scarf that was tied around her neck and positioned to fully expose her right breast while offering a peek at the left through its transparent material
It was a look that would definitely get two thumbs up from "Free The Nipple" activist Scout Willis, who walked around Manhattan totally topless in 2004.
However, not everybody is so down with the stripped-down. "Classy! Her and Hunter would make a lovely couple," someone commented on X. "This is the empowerment of women they're always talking about I guess ... you know, the one where you're not just an object. Uh huh," another sarcastically shared.
Ella's teeny tiny crochet crop top
Ella Emhoff took body-baring outfits to the nth degree in June 2025. "Crocheting a bathing suit for my trip, on my trip. I'm using @chamade.knitwear :))) Another craft success in my journey of trying to buy less," she captioned an Instagram video showing her whipping up a woolly delight during a road trip peppered with beach breaks.
The fashionista showed off the results of her labor while standing on some steps with her hands on her hips. And, although we can't attest to Emhoff's success at spending less, it's safe to say that she definitely aced it when it came to wearing less. Her impossibly tiny crocheted red and black bralet, paired with a pair of cut-off frayed denim shorts, flashed plenty of flesh.
Emhoff's outfit may have been little, but her fans were big on the appreciation. "Such a talented young person! And so cute & stylish!! Keep showing the world who you are!!" one posted. "You are insanely talented!" another seconded. A mom shared her enthusiasm for Emhoff's craft: "Love it! My daughter (she's turning 14 tomorrow) want to learn crocheting. And I always show her your projects. She loves this one. And now wants one!"
Ella's sheer shirt and barely-there black bra
Ella Emhoff didn't walk the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week in 2023. However, she did stop by his show to check out the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 collection from the coveted front row alongside Richie Shazam.
Despite sitting in the audience rather than walking the runway, Emhoff still flashed plenty of flesh with a nod to her 2022 look — albeit in a less naked way. She donned a black long-sleeve body-baring transparent mesh top over a tiny black bra that just about covered up her bits. True to her unique style of gender-bending and achingly cool, Emhoff paired the top with a utilitarian pair of gray pavement-skimming wide-leg pants.
Her looks continue to smash stereotypes about fashion in the political sphere without even trying. She told the Harper's Bazaar podcast "The Good Buy" in 2025: "I didn't even know there were codes and I think that's why I've continued to break fashion barriers in politics and I guess in Washington. There really hasn't been someone, I guess with my taste or style or kind of preferences. It's just different."
Ella's woodland walk wear
When Ella Emhoff went for a forest stroll in April 2025, she wasn't wearing your traditional run-of-the-mill outdoors attire. Instead, Emhoff had plumped for a brown crocheted bralet and dangerously low-slung stone-colored joggers. She topped off the body-baring outfit with a floppy, wide-brimmed ranger bucket hat and cat-eye black glasses.
"Went to Arkansas the other week for my sister in law's birthday and I truly arkan-saw it all," she captioned an Instagram selfie showing her being at one with nature. Well, sort of. Emhoff busted out with her very best Blue Steel, arching her back and thrusting her hips forward, like she was on a Milan catwalk rather than in a Southern woodland locale.
Emhoff's fans were totally here for it. "Arkansas like a Lana Del Rey song," one remarked. "Idc what anyone says Ella is da g.o.a.t," another gushed. Still, not all of the comments were positive. "Tight abs, hairy pits, weird tats," a cowboy-hatted hater wrote.
Ella's Parisian bralet and shorts
Ella Emhoff looked like she meant serious business when she was snapped on the street during Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena in October 2022. She was attending the Miu Miu event showcasing its Spring/Summer 2023 women's wear collection, and it's safe to say she was (scantily) dressed to impress.
Despite it being dark outside, as is the norm after 7PM during October in the ironically nicknamed City of Light, Emhoff rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, along with braids and a scowl worthy of a Richard Avedon photoshoot.
However, it was her body-baring outfit that demanded all the attention. Emhoff's impressive abs were shown off to full effect thanks to her headband-sized black bandeau top and low-slung shorts. To ensure she didn't catch a nasty cold in the chilly Parisian fall temperatures, Emhoff covered up (slightly) with an unbuttoned black jacket.
Ella's Met Gala get-up
Given her intense love of fashion, it's little surprise that Ella Emhoff went all in for her Met Gala debut in 2021. The theme of the annual star-studded event was "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," which, according to Vogue, was an homage to U.S. designers. The official dress code was American Independence — so think stars and stripes, red, white, and blue, and, of course, U.S. designers.
Emhoff plumped for an all-red ensemble, comprising a sequin and net cut-out body baring corset-style top, baggy parachute pants, and sparkly trainers. She definitely demanded attention and certainly flashed the flesh. However, given that the outfit was head to toe by the British designer Stella McCartney (albeit in collaboration with Adidas), Emhoff played fast and loose with the mandated dress code. Still, she looked fab, so who cares?
She told The New York Times, "Even though this is the Met, everyone is allowed to still feel comfortable in their own skin, their own style. There's no playbook to how you dress to this." If there's anyone who knows how to be comfortable in their own skin, it's Ella Emhoff.