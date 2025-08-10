Stars Who Didn't Hold Back Their Distaste For Kristi Noem

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has come after Kristi Noem for her looks, including her speculated use of Botox and hair extensions. But that's not the only thing she doesn't like about Noem. And she hasn't been too impressed with Noem's penchant for wearing what look like costumes as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. On an April 2025 episode of the podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly couldn't wrap her head around why Noem kept doing so many photo ops. "Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it," Kelly said. "As you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not. ... She's not an agent. She is an administrative policy person. ... No one wants you there."

In April 2025, Noem posted video and photos of herself in tactical gear and holding a gun next to men who are presumably actual ICE agents or other law enforcement agents. It wasn't the first time she'd shared pictures of herself wearing an ICE vest, and, as Kelly noted, it was always with a full face of makeup and her hair perfectly coiffed.

Some people in the YouTube comments for the podcast were supporting Noem, but there were others who were loving the shade from Kelly. One wrote, "Megyn being a Mean Girl and petty is SOOOOO ENTERTAINING AND FUN!!!! I'm here for it!!!!" Pretty much every social media platform had people on Kelly's side. On Instagram, someone commented: "Yeah — it's the hair being all in perfect place and presenting the weapon just so, that is over the top. Do better." And on X, someone said of Noem: "She's like a televangelist. Not a good look."