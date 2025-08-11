Sophie Gregoire's Post-Divorce Hair Transformation Hints Leaving Justin Trudeau Was So Freeing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After a decades-long romance and 18 years of marriage, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire announced they were calling it quits in August 2023, and Grégoire's life has never been the same since. However, in this particular case, it seems that things have actually only gotten better for the retired TV personality since she and the former Canadian prime minister separated, as she's undergone quite the transformation since the divorce.
Notably, one key indicator of how Grégoire's outlook has changed can be seen in the way she styles her hair. Specifically, she began opting for a more natural, free-flowing look and has been flaunting her looser, carefree style on Instagram. This is in notable contrast to the much more carefully curated and meticulously designed hairstyles she was often seen sporting during her marriage to Trudeau, when the world's spotlight was on her all the time.
While Grégoire has been candid and open about the sad toll the divorce took on her mental health, she's proud of her decision to prioritize her own happiness and continues to express the importance of self-love on social media. In 2024, she even released a book about self-acceptance called "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other." It would seem that, since legally separating from her ex, she's managed to find an emotional freedom — and her laidback au naturale 'do could be a tangible, visible indication of that newfound liberty.
Sophie Gregoire has moved on despite painful divorce
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire tied the knot in 2005, and went on to welcome three children together – sons Hadrien, born February 2014, and Xavier, born October 2007, and daughter Ella-Grace, born February 2009. After years of marriage, Trudeau and Grégoire announced that they'd legally separated in August 2023. In May 2024, Grégoire got candid about the split during an appearance on the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast. "It hurts deeply, because in a way, we have these two words in our language. You know, marriage is 'success.' Separation and divorce is 'failure.' But life happens in between," she shared. "We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out."
However, Grégoire seemingly wasted no time moving on after her divorce. Just months later, she was romantically linked to pediatric surgeon Marcos Bettolli. In February 2024, Grégoire and Bettolli were spotted getting food together, along with Grégoire's kids, in photos published by The Daily Mail. Bettolli himself filed for divorce around the same time Grégoire and Trudeau separated, fueling rumors that their romance may have been sparked while both Grégoire and Bettolli were still with their previous partners.
Trudeau apparently has moved on as well. The former prime minister was spotted having a cozy, friendly dinner with Katy Perry, just a month after People confirmed her split from longtime love Orlando Bloom, who has seemingly been taking the breakup harder than Perry.