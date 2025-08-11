Sophie Gregoire's Post-Divorce Hair Transformation Hints Leaving Justin Trudeau Was So Freeing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a decades-long romance and 18 years of marriage, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire announced they were calling it quits in August 2023, and Grégoire's life has never been the same since. However, in this particular case, it seems that things have actually only gotten better for the retired TV personality since she and the former Canadian prime minister separated, as she's undergone quite the transformation since the divorce.

Notably, one key indicator of how Grégoire's outlook has changed can be seen in the way she styles her hair. Specifically, she began opting for a more natural, free-flowing look and has been flaunting her looser, carefree style on Instagram. This is in notable contrast to the much more carefully curated and meticulously designed hairstyles she was often seen sporting during her marriage to Trudeau, when the world's spotlight was on her all the time.

While Grégoire has been candid and open about the sad toll the divorce took on her mental health, she's proud of her decision to prioritize her own happiness and continues to express the importance of self-love on social media. In 2024, she even released a book about self-acceptance called "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other." It would seem that, since legally separating from her ex, she's managed to find an emotional freedom — and her laidback au naturale 'do could be a tangible, visible indication of that newfound liberty.