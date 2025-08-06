Who Are Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne's 10 Grandkids?

Despite going through a major wild-child phase in her teens, Kelly Osbourne has since found that adulthood suits her quite well. Indeed, since having her first baby, Sidney, with boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022, Kelly Osbourne has wholeheartedly embraced life as a mom. Kelly initially broke the news on Instagram in May 2022 that she was expecting, writing, "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma." The news came just three months after she and the Slipknot DJ made their relationship public following 23 years of friendship.

With two musical parents, it's perhaps no wonder that little Sidney was a fan of Ozzy's from the get-go. In 2023, Sharon Osbourne posted a sweet pic on Instagram of the rocker snuggling Sidney in bed and called them "Two [peas] In A Pod." Their connection was on full display again in 2024 when Jack posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram from their family podcast. Sidney was hanging out on Kelly's lap but as soon as he started fussing and crying, Ozzy swooped in, taking his grandson and pacifying him with some fun games and surprising baby talk. Sidney later supported his granddad during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that October, but it's not just Ozzy he loved. Indeed, Kelly's little one also has a soft spot for Sharon who shared a snap on Instagram of herself snuggling on the couch with Sidney and her dog in April 2025, writing, "My Two Main Men."