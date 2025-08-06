Who Are Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne's 10 Grandkids?
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made their marriage work for an impressive 43 years up until the Black Sabbath singer's death in July 2025. Along the way, the couple welcomed three kids, starting with their daughter Aimee who was born in 1983. Although she chose to lead a private life, the couple's two other children — Kelly (born in 1984) and Jack (born in 1985) — have achieved their own level of fame. What many may not realize, though, is that Ozzy Osbourne actually had six kids. Prior to his long-lasting union with Sharon, the rock icon was married to Thelma Riley from 1971 to 1982. The pair had a daughter, Jessica, in 1972, and a son Louis, in 1975. What's more, Ozzy also legally adopted Elliot, Thelma's son from a previous marriage.
Over the years, the Osbourne family has grown even larger with the inclusion of the next generation. As of publication, there are 10 Osbourne grandkids, five from Ozzy's eldest kids and five from his and Sharon's children.
Jessica Osbourne has three children
Ozzy Osbourne's eldest biological child, Jessica Osbourne, doesn't have the fondest childhood memories of her father. Speaking in the 2011 documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne," she recalled just how absent he was while she was growing up. "He'd be away for very long periods of time, and there'd always be a period of adjustment when he came home," Jessica recalled. "Then it'd get to normality and then he'd go again, so it was a very erratic childhood with Dad."
However, despite those early hardships, the duo worked on their relationship and when Jessica gave birth to her first child, Isabelle, in 2002, she immediately called her dad to let him know. In fact, the moment was captured on MTV's "The Osbournes," as Ozzy proudly told everyone of Isabelle's arrival. Those present began congratulating him on becoming a grandfather to which he quipped, "Don't f***ing say that to me!" Jessica and her ex-husband, Ben Hobbs, went on to have two more children — Harry and Kitty — although they've stayed far away from the limelight.
Louis Osbourne has two children
Similar to his sister Jessica Osbourne, Louis Osbourne's recollections of growing up with a rockstar father weren't always positive. As he revealed in the 2011 "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" documentary, the Black Sabbath frontman was most often on the road or at the local pub. "When he was around and he wasn't pissed, he was a great father," Louis mused. "But that was kind of seldom really." Even so, Louis made it a point to build a bond with his dad and, in a strange way, it was thanks to him that he met his future wife.
While visiting Los Angeles in 2002 to attend Ozzy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Louis met Louise, an actor and producer, at a local bar. Although they didn't initially hit it off, they eventually tied the knot and started a family, welcoming Maia in 2006 and Elijah in 2008. The couple later moved to England but, as Louis told the Birmingham Mail, Ozzy always made an effort to get to know his grandkids. "Dad usually calls on a Sunday afternoon for a catch up and when he comes over to the UK we take the kids down [to his home in Buckinghamshire]," Louis shared. "Dad is great, very much a doting grandad."
Jack Osbourne has four daughters
Ozzy Osbourne's youngest son, Jack, is a dad to four daughters. He and his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, have three kids together: Pearl Clementine born in 2012, Andy Rose born in 2015, and Minnie Theodora born in 2018. While each kid shares a close bond with their grandparents, Pearl holds a special place in Sharon's heart. "Today I witnessed my first grandchild being born," Sharon tweeted following her arrival. "Life changing experience." Soon enough, Pearl was making Ozzy laugh and, at just 18 months old, she was dressed up to look like her iconic granddad with Jack calling her "The Princess of Darkness" on X.
Over the years, both Sharon and Ozzy doted heavily on Jack's kids, like the time Sharon took Pearl and Andy to Universal Studios in Hollywood, or when Ozzy and Andy were caught being silly together in 2019. "Andy calls this her lemon face and loves to have Papa make it with her," Jack explained on Instagram.
Sadly, Jack and Stelly divorced in 2019, but the former found love again with Aree Gearhart. The couple welcomed their daughter, Maple Artemis, in 2022.
Jack Osbourne's daughter was scared of Ozzy
During a 2023 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, Jack Osbourne revealed that his youngest child, Maple, was a touch scared of her rockstar grandfather. It all started when Ozzy Osbourne chided his son, claiming he only saw videos of his granddaughters rather than getting to spend time with them. "Bring [my] grandkids to come see me," he demanded, to which Jack quickly responded, "I f***ing will!" Then, speaking of an infant Maple, he laughed, "She's scared of you IRL."
Interestingly, Malpe was grandpa's biggest fan when there was some distance between them. As Jack told his family, Maple had recently gone viral for watching a performance of "Crazy Train" and excitedly pointed at the screen repeating the word "Papa." He quipped, "In real life when she sees him, she's like, 'Oh f***, there he is!'"
Kelly Osbourne has one son
Despite going through a major wild-child phase in her teens, Kelly Osbourne has since found that adulthood suits her quite well. Indeed, since having her first baby, Sidney, with boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022, Kelly Osbourne has wholeheartedly embraced life as a mom. Kelly initially broke the news on Instagram in May 2022 that she was expecting, writing, "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma." The news came just three months after she and the Slipknot DJ made their relationship public following 23 years of friendship.
With two musical parents, it's perhaps no wonder that little Sidney was a fan of Ozzy's from the get-go. In 2023, Sharon Osbourne posted a sweet pic on Instagram of the rocker snuggling Sidney in bed and called them "Two [peas] In A Pod." Their connection was on full display again in 2024 when Jack posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram from their family podcast. Sidney was hanging out on Kelly's lap but as soon as he started fussing and crying, Ozzy swooped in, taking his grandson and pacifying him with some fun games and surprising baby talk. Sidney later supported his granddad during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that October, but it's not just Ozzy he loved. Indeed, Kelly's little one also has a soft spot for Sharon who shared a snap on Instagram of herself snuggling on the couch with Sidney and her dog in April 2025, writing, "My Two Main Men."
Ozzy Osbourne's final video featured his youngest grandson, Sidney
Given how much Ozzy Osbourne loved spending time with his family, it seemed fitting that the final video posted of the rock icon before his death on July 22, 2025, involved one of his grandkids. The sweet clip was shared by Kelly to her Instagram Stories just two days before Ozzy died. In the video, fans got to witness quite the homey moment, as Kelly, Sidney, and Ozzy sat around a kitchen table littered with teacups and newspapers. As Kelly panned the camera around, viewers saw her son watching something on a tablet while her dad did the exact same thing, working on his own device.
Kelly later returned to social media, about a week after Ozzy's funeral procession on July 30 in Birmingham, England, to share an update on what she called "the hardest moment of my life." "Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves," she wrote (via Fox News). "I will not be ok for a while."
Not all of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's grandkids share a close bond
Scrolling through the Osbourne family's various Instagram feeds shows what a close relationship Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne cultivated with Jack and Kelly's children. In 2023, for example, the doting grandparents spent Easter Sunday with all four of Jack's daughters. Later that year, Kelly and Jack brought their kids, as well as their partners, to celebrate Ozzy's 75th birthday at a lowkey house party. "We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together," Kelly enthused on Instagram alongside a snap from the bash. "I love my family so much it hurts."
Noticeably missing from all of these get-togethers, however, are Ozzy's elder grandkids. While it's unclear how often his daughter, Jessica, and her three children get to spend with their extended family, Ozzy's son Louis did hint that it wasn't often. While speaking with the Birmingham Mail in 2011, Louis noted that he gets along well with his half-siblings, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, but said it's hard to see each other. "I don't travel half as much as I used to and they are in America," Louis explained. "We meet on special occasions."