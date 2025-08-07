Kelly Clarkson Is Almost Unrecognizable In Wedding Pics With Ex Brandon Blackstock
Although Kelly Clarkson first met her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2006, the two didn't officially date until 2012. Blackstock was still married to his first wife Melissa Ashworth and Clarkson was embarking on her star-studded dating history. However, when the two finally did tie the knot in 2013, the "Because of You" singer quickly shared her joy with a post on X, then Twitter. "I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock," the post reads, with a little inserted smiley face, which is matched by the intense grin Clarkson wears in the photo as her new husband smooches her cheek.
I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr
— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013
Of course, Clarkson has had a stunning transformation over the years, but in her wedding photo she looks nearly unrecognizable. In fact, she looks almost like Carrie Underwood, with whom Clarkson has a complicated relationship. With her blonde locks tucked in a loose updo and beaming in her white, lace gown, the "Catch My Breath" singer looks like a picture-perfect bride. In peeking at photos of Clarkson before her weight loss, it's hard to believe this is the same person. However, this shining moment was just another part of Clarkson's ongoing journey.
Though they technically eloped — scaling down from a larger ceremony to a more intimate one — it's clear the day was a bright one for the couple. Unfortunately, seven years later, the duo would file for divorce and head into a nasty litigation period that became rather intense.
Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock changed her
Part of the messiness that was Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce stemmed from the fact that he was her manager when they were together. This led to a knockdown, drag out legal battle that lasted two years before the divorce was finalized. While this was just one of many tragic moments for Clarkson, it did contribute to her taking her health seriously, which led to yet another period of transformation for the "Already Gone" singer.
Similar to her wedding day photos, Clarkson was nearly unrecognizable after her stunning weight loss. In a discussion about losing weight with Whoopi Goldberg on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson admitted she sought medical treatment to aid in her weight loss because her "blood work got so bad." Taking her health into her own hands has certainly helped Clarkson navigate life after her divorce from Blackstock, but another transformation is on the horizon.
On August 7, 2025, Blackstock died at the age of 48, leaving Clarkson to once again tackle an uncertain future. While this is a devastating tragedy, Clarkson has proven that she can navigate change in the past and come out fully transformed — hopefully her strength can continue to carry her through this difficult time.