Kelly Clarkson Is Almost Unrecognizable In Wedding Pics With Ex Brandon Blackstock

Although Kelly Clarkson first met her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2006, the two didn't officially date until 2012. Blackstock was still married to his first wife Melissa Ashworth and Clarkson was embarking on her star-studded dating history. However, when the two finally did tie the knot in 2013, the "Because of You" singer quickly shared her joy with a post on X, then Twitter. "I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock," the post reads, with a little inserted smiley face, which is matched by the intense grin Clarkson wears in the photo as her new husband smooches her cheek.

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

Of course, Clarkson has had a stunning transformation over the years, but in her wedding photo she looks nearly unrecognizable. In fact, she looks almost like Carrie Underwood, with whom Clarkson has a complicated relationship. With her blonde locks tucked in a loose updo and beaming in her white, lace gown, the "Catch My Breath" singer looks like a picture-perfect bride. In peeking at photos of Clarkson before her weight loss, it's hard to believe this is the same person. However, this shining moment was just another part of Clarkson's ongoing journey.

Though they technically eloped — scaling down from a larger ceremony to a more intimate one — it's clear the day was a bright one for the couple. Unfortunately, seven years later, the duo would file for divorce and head into a nasty litigation period that became rather intense.