Trump's Alleged Manliness Sparks A Brutal Online Debate & He's Gonna Need Ice For His Ego
During the 2024 election cycle, a theme began to emerge around both presidential candidates trying to court the vote of young men. Ultimately, this demographic swung to the right and turned up for President Donald Trump, most likely thanks to his son Barron Trump's advice to go on podcasts that cater to exactly this audience. However, some members of Donald's fan base seem to think there's a deeper reason that the young male audience voted for him — that Donald is a manly man and his version of uber machismo is a calling card for those thirsting for a strong, patriarchal leader. Case in point, this post on X, formerly Twitter, by controversial far-right personality Charlie Kirk that reads in part, "There's a lot you can call Donald Trump. No one has ever called him feminine."
While the rest of Kirk's post goes on to explain that this lack of femininity is what makes young men look up to Donald, many online were quick to point out some glaring inconsistencies with this theory. While one X user summed it up by posting a meme that reads, "that's just weird, man," many others were quick to point out that Donald has had make up fails and is often obsessed with his outward appearance, stereotypes often associated with women. Many more found other faults in Kirk's theory about Donald's overt masculinity.
Online commenters point out Donald Trump's delicate sensibilities
While Charlie Kirk may be trying to point out something about what attracts young men to President Donald Trump's style of leadership, many were quick to highlight inconsistencies in Kirk's theory that it's because Trump lacks any semblance of femininity. One X user noted that Trump "wears make up and [dyes] his hair ... That's pretty feminine." There is ample proof that Trump's hair is one of his longest lasting insecurities, and the way in which he styles it has often indicated he's possibly concerned with being perceived as attractive to the general public.
"We are talking about a man obsessed with musicals and ornate interior design," wrote another user on X. Not necessarily the most traditionally masculine of qualities. Yet another commenter pointed out that Politico did a study of linguistics Trump used during his first successful presidential run in 2016 and "found that Trump's was the most feminine by a huge margin." This, coupled with the fact that Trump loves to dish his grievances on social media, certainly seems to indicate his version of manliness skews closer to the petty, gossipy kind. Inherently, there's nothing wrong with how Trump expresses his personality along a gendered spectrum, but the penchant for bronzer and Trump's signature awkward dance moves just might crack some holes in Kirk's alpha male supposition.