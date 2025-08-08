Trump's Alleged Manliness Sparks A Brutal Online Debate & He's Gonna Need Ice For His Ego

During the 2024 election cycle, a theme began to emerge around both presidential candidates trying to court the vote of young men. Ultimately, this demographic swung to the right and turned up for President Donald Trump, most likely thanks to his son Barron Trump's advice to go on podcasts that cater to exactly this audience. However, some members of Donald's fan base seem to think there's a deeper reason that the young male audience voted for him — that Donald is a manly man and his version of uber machismo is a calling card for those thirsting for a strong, patriarchal leader. Case in point, this post on X, formerly Twitter, by controversial far-right personality Charlie Kirk that reads in part, "There's a lot you can call Donald Trump. No one has ever called him feminine."

While the rest of Kirk's post goes on to explain that this lack of femininity is what makes young men look up to Donald, many online were quick to point out some glaring inconsistencies with this theory. While one X user summed it up by posting a meme that reads, "that's just weird, man," many others were quick to point out that Donald has had make up fails and is often obsessed with his outward appearance, stereotypes often associated with women. Many more found other faults in Kirk's theory about Donald's overt masculinity.