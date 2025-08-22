5 Times Lauren Boebert's Frizzy Ends Had Us Begging Her To Get A Better Hairstylist

For most of her career as a Colorado congresswoman, Lauren Boebert's hair has been relatively the same: dark brunette locks with a side part. Most of the time she wears her hair straight or with loose, carefully sculpted curls. Sometimes, Boebert's hair is so immaculate it looks like a wig. Other times, however, she appears to have rushed through her morning routine, resulting in sloppy hair that looked like she lost a fight with her curling iron. However, in March 2025, Boebert went for a completely different approach. She pumped up the volume with wavy, tousled strands that seemed to be her natural hair texture.

If the congresswoman's hair is indeed wavy, it could it more challenging to keep it sufficiently moisturized and prevent frizz. In addition, if she's resorting to regular heat styling to lessen her waves, she could be compounding this problem. Besides increasing the amount of split ends, overuse of heat can also amp up the frizz.

In Boebert's case, that extra frizz is even more apparent at the ends of her hair. Although different hair types and lengths have different timetables for when to visit the salon, even if she's aiming for longer locks, she can still benefit from regular cuts. Of course, frizzy ends signal greater urgency. Judging by the following examples, there have been a few occasions when she seemed to be in immediate need of a trim.