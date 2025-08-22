5 Times Lauren Boebert's Frizzy Ends Had Us Begging Her To Get A Better Hairstylist
For most of her career as a Colorado congresswoman, Lauren Boebert's hair has been relatively the same: dark brunette locks with a side part. Most of the time she wears her hair straight or with loose, carefully sculpted curls. Sometimes, Boebert's hair is so immaculate it looks like a wig. Other times, however, she appears to have rushed through her morning routine, resulting in sloppy hair that looked like she lost a fight with her curling iron. However, in March 2025, Boebert went for a completely different approach. She pumped up the volume with wavy, tousled strands that seemed to be her natural hair texture.
If the congresswoman's hair is indeed wavy, it could it more challenging to keep it sufficiently moisturized and prevent frizz. In addition, if she's resorting to regular heat styling to lessen her waves, she could be compounding this problem. Besides increasing the amount of split ends, overuse of heat can also amp up the frizz.
In Boebert's case, that extra frizz is even more apparent at the ends of her hair. Although different hair types and lengths have different timetables for when to visit the salon, even if she's aiming for longer locks, she can still benefit from regular cuts. Of course, frizzy ends signal greater urgency. Judging by the following examples, there have been a few occasions when she seemed to be in immediate need of a trim.
Boebert's messy updo spotlighted her lackluster ends
In a September 2021 Instagram video, Lauren Boebert elevated her rough-looking ends, causing them to get maximum attention. Since we can't see the back of her head, it's hard to figure out what's going on with her hairstyle. However, from the front, her ponytail appears to weirdly split in two.
The congresswoman's hair is typically well below her shoulders, so if she had worn in down, those extra frizzy bits would have been helpfully cropped out of the frame. Instead, they were front and center, poking out on either side of her face while she delivered her emphatic campaign message.
Boebert's jagged ends stood out on a white background
When resting against her white dress, the unevenness of Lauren Boebert's frizzy ends is extra noticeable. A hair mask would help moisture her hair overall, and a trip to the salon could have quickly cleaned up her ends.
While it's possible the congresswoman had multiple events that day, her attire seems a mismatch for what might be a petting zoo. Even so, it's not Boebert's biggest fashion fail for an animal encounter. She appears to be wearing the same leopard print espadrilles (with open toes) to greet the goat that she later wore at an alligator farm.
Errant ends didn't help Boebert's biker style
Lauren Boebert's made plenty of makeup mistakes, and this cake-faced makeup fail is one of her biggest blunders. Unfortunately, it's not just her skin that could use a moisturizing product. While most of Boebert's hair is secured in two braids, she can't escape the flyaways. A few strands are sticking out toward the back, along with various shorter pieces that just can't stay contained in her braids. Even when clumped together, the ends of the plaits are also looking a bit unruly and frizzy.
Besides moisturizing her hair before braiding, Boebert could have used a handy trick and given her strands a little twist to secure and conceal any shorter pieces.
Boebert's tapered, frizzy ends could use some evening up
Even against her black shirt, Lauren Boebert's ends couldn't hide that it looked like it had been a while since her last trip to the salon. Here, the tips gradually taper at the ends, which can indicate breakage and frizzed out split ends.
It looks like Boebert has some layering as well, which could accentuate the difference at the ends. Regardless, the Colorado congresswomen might want to consider getting a few inches chopped off the bottom to give her mane an even line and a more healthy-looking appearance at the ends.
Boebert's blond 'do cranked up the frizz
Going back to 2015, Lauren Boebert was experiencing a whole other level of frizziness that extended well beyond her ends. Boebert's hair was noticeably lighter in color, and the bleaching process looks like it may have taken a toll. She hadn't begun her political career yet and was busy running her controversial restaurant, Shooters Grill.
Pulled back into a ponytail, Boebert's hair shows a few signs of waviness. Unfortunately, it also looks fuzzy and matted, and long overdue for a combing. Boebert also looks like she's trying to grow out bangs here, and the ends look dry and wispy.