Ivanka Trump's Latest Ill-Fitting Outfit Looks Like An Embroidered Sack Of Potatoes

It's interesting that Ivanka Trump has a high net worth yet never seems to spend a dime of it on her wardrobe. Her latest fashion choice is brought to you by a burlap bag that looks snatched from the back of a grocery store and turned into a two-piece dress. The mother of three shared a huge carousel on Instagram with the caption, "Some summer Sundays." Included was a snapshot of her with her middle child, Joseph Kushner. Mother and son were matching in their tan 'fits, though Joseph's clothes looked much more comfortable than Ivanka's.

Hers appeared to be made from burlap, which is fine for potatoes to wear, but it's scratchy to humans. The embroidered flowers were a nice touch, but they couldn't distract from the bizarre material choice. Plus, the skirt was sticking out to the side, looking a bit too wide.

People in the comments on Instagram wondered what was going on with that, with one person theorizing Photoshop may have been to blame. "It looks like she may have tried to trim her rib cage in post but didn't continue down to the skirt," the Instagram user said. Another guessed that "the fabric is stiff." Ivanka's toned physique looked amazing, but it couldn't distract from her bizarre fashion choices.