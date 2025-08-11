Ivanka Trump's Latest Ill-Fitting Outfit Looks Like An Embroidered Sack Of Potatoes
It's interesting that Ivanka Trump has a high net worth yet never seems to spend a dime of it on her wardrobe. Her latest fashion choice is brought to you by a burlap bag that looks snatched from the back of a grocery store and turned into a two-piece dress. The mother of three shared a huge carousel on Instagram with the caption, "Some summer Sundays." Included was a snapshot of her with her middle child, Joseph Kushner. Mother and son were matching in their tan 'fits, though Joseph's clothes looked much more comfortable than Ivanka's.
Hers appeared to be made from burlap, which is fine for potatoes to wear, but it's scratchy to humans. The embroidered flowers were a nice touch, but they couldn't distract from the bizarre material choice. Plus, the skirt was sticking out to the side, looking a bit too wide.
People in the comments on Instagram wondered what was going on with that, with one person theorizing Photoshop may have been to blame. "It looks like she may have tried to trim her rib cage in post but didn't continue down to the skirt," the Instagram user said. Another guessed that "the fabric is stiff." Ivanka's toned physique looked amazing, but it couldn't distract from her bizarre fashion choices.
Her taste in fashion hasn't improved much in two decades
Ivanka Trump's relationship with clothes is peculiar. She has a bad history of wearing unflattering garments, like the time she rocked a tie-dye party dress that gave absolutely nothing but weird vibes and blandness. Or when she slapped together random items and considered it good enough to attend the premiere of the 2002 Cameron Diaz rom-com "The Sweetest Thing."
Since that event was over 20 years ago, you'd think she'd have learned from her mistakes. But while the "Sweetest Thing" outfit seemed bizarre, her potato bag-looking outfit wasn't much better. Cotton, silk, even leather if you want to step into Sarah Huckabee Sanders' lane, have to be more comfy than this fit, which, per its listing at Neiman Marcus is made from polyester and retails for $1,120 plus another $730 for the matching top, both from designer Mary Katrantzou. That's a lot of money for something that looks like it came for free with her groceries.
Earlier this year, Ivanka tried using her killer figure to distract people from her skin-baring fashion fail. It didn't work. Her little black dress moonlighted as a Rorschach test with bizarre cutouts that would leave horrible tan lines if she spent too much time in the sun. At least the material for that outfit looked way more comfortable than what she wore more recently.