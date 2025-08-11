We Asked A Royal Expert Who Has Done The Most Damage To The Royal Family Image

When it comes to the British royal family, there's no shortage of drama. From the grandeur and spectacle of state events like Trooping the Colour to complicated relationships like King Edward VIII falling in love with a divorced American woman and abdicating the throne, eyes are always on the royals through all their public ups and downs. And one of the important parts of the monarchy is that "the Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; [and] gives a sense of stability and continuity," according to the website for The Royal Household.

To be able to act as such, the royal family itself needs to present a united front. So, when there are fractures in the family's public image and behind-the-scenes drama spills out, that front and stability become eroded. We spoke to Brittany Provance, Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, about the hits the royal family's image has taken in recent years, and those inflicting the most damage are probably who you'd guess. "Royal history is full of scandals," Provance told us. "The spares usually being the source of most of the strife. ... I think the ones doing the greatest ongoing damage are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

Provance pointed out that when Harry and Meghan married in 2018, the queen herself gave them the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But it wasn't just a fancy name. The gift was given "with the understanding that they would be working royals," Provance said. However, despite knowing the royal expectations that came with said titles at the time of their wedding, Meghan and Harry's last days as senior royals came in early 2020.