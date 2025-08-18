Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Downright Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair (& Face)
Former prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair transformation is even bigger than her longstanding love of President Donald Trump. She absolutely adores her extensions, even when they are super obvious, but the U.S. ambassador to Greece has also rocked shorter 'dos over the years too. However, nothing can prepare you for how unrecognizable Guilfoyle looks in a throwback pic from her previous employer, Fox News.
Their Facebook page shared an old photo of her that looked like a 1980s-era glamour shot, complete with massive, teased hair and wispy bangs. For someone who typically rocks long locks on the regular, it's truly shocking to see how vastly different she looks. Of course, Guilfoyle has led many lives, going from a prosecutor to a media personality to a bonafide White House staffer.
What's also noteworthy is just how different her face looks compared to nowadays. There's not a hint of cosmetic work in sight. In fact, it's pictures like this one that make us miss Guilfoyle's pre-plastic surgery face.
Guilfoyle's natural hair is such a breath of fresh air from her signature extensions
Long before Kimberly Guilfoyle got romantically involved with Donald Trump Jr., she had a modeling career. Like with the above glamour shot, these throwback photos made her look unrecognizable before Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery. Consider the below shot, which the former Fox News host posted on Facebook, and in which she's rocking curly hair, instead of the straight locks she tends to sport now. The natural wave is actually arguably nicer than the Rapunzel-length hair extensions that Guilfoyle clearly prefers.
Obviously, people's appearance tends to change as they age, with wrinkles developing and hair turning gray or white. For Guilfoyle, her face is completely devoid of any lines at all, giving her a more unnatural look at her age — almost like a type of living doll. Seeing how the former first lady of San Francisco used to look when she kept everything natural provides a stark reminder of the true power of cosmetic surgery. Interestingly, Guilfoyle's lips in her modeling shot appeared quite full naturally, with no need for fillers.