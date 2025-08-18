Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Downright Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair (& Face)

Former prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair transformation is even bigger than her longstanding love of President Donald Trump. She absolutely adores her extensions, even when they are super obvious, but the U.S. ambassador to Greece has also rocked shorter 'dos over the years too. However, nothing can prepare you for how unrecognizable Guilfoyle looks in a throwback pic from her previous employer, Fox News.

Their Facebook page shared an old photo of her that looked like a 1980s-era glamour shot, complete with massive, teased hair and wispy bangs. For someone who typically rocks long locks on the regular, it's truly shocking to see how vastly different she looks. Of course, Guilfoyle has led many lives, going from a prosecutor to a media personality to a bonafide White House staffer.

What's also noteworthy is just how different her face looks compared to nowadays. There's not a hint of cosmetic work in sight. In fact, it's pictures like this one that make us miss Guilfoyle's pre-plastic surgery face.