Trump Drags 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt Into His Crowd Size Insecurities (Again)

Karoline Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery recently got Donald Trump's flirty seal of approval when he publicly announced that "she's become a star" and fawned over her lips, per the Independent. After that, we felt like we'd had enough of Trump's creepy praise for Leavitt for the next decade or so. Unfortunately, it only took him about a week to get back to it. And, this time, he used his "superstar" press secretary to help him inflate his ego.

It's unsurprising that Trump is a huge Leavitt fan. While he may have given "those lips [and] the way they move" a lot of the credit for his adoration for his press secretary, it probably actually has more to do with her unwavering commitment to backing him up regardless of what he says or does. After all, Trump loves nothing more than someone who kisses his feet, and Leavitt is happy to stroke his ego. During Trump's eyebrow-raising press conference on August 11, he got sidetracked by something that is of the utmost important to him: the crowd size. Time and time again, Trump has made it clear that his ego can't handle dwindling crowd sizes at his events. Back in June, his crowd size nightmare came back to haunt him at his military parade. So, he took the opportunity to redeem himself at this press conference, buttering Leavitt up so she'd publicly agree that his crowd is, indeed, the biggest crowd of all.