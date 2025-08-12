Trump Drags 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt Into His Crowd Size Insecurities (Again)
Karoline Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery recently got Donald Trump's flirty seal of approval when he publicly announced that "she's become a star" and fawned over her lips, per the Independent. After that, we felt like we'd had enough of Trump's creepy praise for Leavitt for the next decade or so. Unfortunately, it only took him about a week to get back to it. And, this time, he used his "superstar" press secretary to help him inflate his ego.
It's unsurprising that Trump is a huge Leavitt fan. While he may have given "those lips [and] the way they move" a lot of the credit for his adoration for his press secretary, it probably actually has more to do with her unwavering commitment to backing him up regardless of what he says or does. After all, Trump loves nothing more than someone who kisses his feet, and Leavitt is happy to stroke his ego. During Trump's eyebrow-raising press conference on August 11, he got sidetracked by something that is of the utmost important to him: the crowd size. Time and time again, Trump has made it clear that his ego can't handle dwindling crowd sizes at his events. Back in June, his crowd size nightmare came back to haunt him at his military parade. So, he took the opportunity to redeem himself at this press conference, buttering Leavitt up so she'd publicly agree that his crowd is, indeed, the biggest crowd of all.
Karoline Leavitt was quick to confirm Trump's desperate brags
During his press conference, Donald Trump continued his undying commitment to focusing on the issues that affect Americans the most: the fact that his press conference drew the biggest crowd ever. When the topic came up, Trump began looking around, saying, "Where's Karoline? Where's my superstar?" (via Instagram.) When Karoline Leavitt approached the podium, Trump said, "Is she doing a good job, by the way?" which prompted applause from the crowd. "Is this the largest crowd... that you've ever seen?" he asked. He barely finished the question before she said, "yes." She added: "This is definitely the most packed briefing, and I think all of you would agree. I think it's why we need to build a ballroom." A reporter then asked if he might build a larger briefing room, which Trump quickly shot down, ensuring that no one expects him to prioritize the press' comfort, asserting, "I don't want to make life comfortable."
Trump surely knew that when he called on his "superstar" Leavitt, she would call this briefing the most crowded briefing in history even if they were the only two people in the room. But, as a bonus, she also threw in a plug for the White House ballroom he is hoping to build. So, while the resignation rumors surrounding Leavitt are often easy to believe, Trump doesn't seem likely to let her go until he can find someone who's even quicker to corroborate his less-than-accurate stories.