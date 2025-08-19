Lauren Sánchez's Ex-Husband Remarried A Much Younger Woman After Their Split

Patrick and Pia Whitesell quietly started dating around May 2019, got engaged the following year, and tied the knot in May 2021. But though Patrick is a multimillionaire talent agency executive whose clients include some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, there were no star-studded destination weddings or pap walks for the couple. In fact, the only glimpse we got of their private nuptials was a sweet photo that Pia shared long after the ceremony. In the snap, the businessman could be seen smiling while embracing his wife, who showed off her denim jacket with the words "Mrs. Whitesell" on the back.

The two kept this energy in the next four years, with Pia sharing glimpses of their happy marriage on her Instagram from time to time. Based on her posts, aside from attending a few high-profile events such as the Vanity Fair Oscars party, they spend their time traveling the world, watching concerts and art exhibits, partying, and bonding with Pia's two children from previous relationships.

In February 2025, the model proved that their marriage was going strong with two different posts. One of them was a video that not only featured her revealing her new gold dress but also showed the couple goofing around with each other, hinting at their close and playful relationship. In the second post, Pia shared a photo of her husband smiling while she's apparently taking his photo during what appears to be a date night. "Patrick," she wrote alongside the snap. "Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and making incredible memories. We love you deeply, and can't wait to see what this next chapter brings!!! ... Love you always."