Lauren Sánchez's Ex-Husband Remarried A Much Younger Woman After Their Split
From the messy way they kickstarted their romance to their lavish wedding, it seems every step of Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' relationship has been accompanied by controversy. Right as Jeff announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in January 2019, allegations surfaced that he and Lauren engaged in a months-long affair while married to other people. Though insiders and Jeff suggested they'd been separated from their respective spouses by the time they got together, the damage was done, mainly to the Amazon founder's family man image. Jeff and Lauren eventually got engaged in 2023 after four years of dating and then waited another two years to tie the knot in an extravagant three-day affair where plenty of things went wrong. Perhaps the only thing naysayers couldn't criticize was Jeff and Lauren's age gap, which is surprisingly not nearly as large as we expected at just six years. However, the same can't be said about Lauren's ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, whose moves following their split included remarrying a much younger woman.
Whitesell is four years older than Lauren, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2019. However, following their divorce, he moved on with Pia Whitesell, a stunning Australian model and actress 18 years his junior. But the massive age gap doesn't seem to be an issue, at least in terms of looks, as Patrick is aging like fine wine at 60 years old in 2025. They could be the next George and Amal Clooney, who were born 17 years apart but ended up having one of the most successful age gap relationships in Hollywood. One sign pointing to a long-lasting marriage for Patrick and Pia is that, unlike Lauren and Jeff, they've kept their relationship relatively low-key from the beginning.
Patrick and Pia seem to still be in the honeymoon phase four years after tying the knot
Patrick and Pia Whitesell quietly started dating around May 2019, got engaged the following year, and tied the knot in May 2021. But though Patrick is a multimillionaire talent agency executive whose clients include some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, there were no star-studded destination weddings or pap walks for the couple. In fact, the only glimpse we got of their private nuptials was a sweet photo that Pia shared long after the ceremony. In the snap, the businessman could be seen smiling while embracing his wife, who showed off her denim jacket with the words "Mrs. Whitesell" on the back.
The two kept this energy in the next four years, with Pia sharing glimpses of their happy marriage on her Instagram from time to time. Based on her posts, aside from attending a few high-profile events such as the Vanity Fair Oscars party, they spend their time traveling the world, watching concerts and art exhibits, partying, and bonding with Pia's two children from previous relationships.
In February 2025, the model proved that their marriage was going strong with two different posts. One of them was a video that not only featured her revealing her new gold dress but also showed the couple goofing around with each other, hinting at their close and playful relationship. In the second post, Pia shared a photo of her husband smiling while she's apparently taking his photo during what appears to be a date night. "Patrick," she wrote alongside the snap. "Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and making incredible memories. We love you deeply, and can't wait to see what this next chapter brings!!! ... Love you always."