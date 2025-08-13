Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Operating Room In Frumpy Doctor Barbie Outfit

Since she began her job as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has frequently dressed way older than a woman in her late 20s. In addition, Leavitt's chosen frumpy 'fits that look unnecessarily bulky, like one memorable blue dress that didn't appear to be the correct size. Unfortunately, Leavitt has made a similar mistake in recent social media pictures of her in an all-white pantsuit. She paired the gleaming white set with a beige shell and nude pumps, making the ensemble look extra bland. To make matters worse, when worn unbuttoned, the 'fit's double-breasted jacket looked way too long. As Leavitt walked, it appeared very bell-shaped and seemed to billow around her. Even though she was posing with Margo Martin, Donald Trump's special assistant and communications advisor, Leavitt looked like she was heading to work at a hospital rather than a press event.

Unfortunately, Leavitt seems to favor blazers with a fit that's more akin to a lab coat. In June 2025, Leavitt appeared at an outdoor press conference wearing a green jacket that was a tragic tailoring disaster. In that instance, the blazer was so oversized that it looked like Leavitt must have borrowed someone else's clothes. She even needed to cuff the green sleeves several inches so her hands weren't covered. As a plus, at least the white jacket's sleeves fit correctly.

Leavitt's also paired a similar-looking beige top with a third ill-fitting jacket. That time, there was no doubt about the Barbie core vibes, since the oversized blazer was bright pink.