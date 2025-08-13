Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Operating Room In Frumpy Doctor Barbie Outfit
Since she began her job as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has frequently dressed way older than a woman in her late 20s. In addition, Leavitt's chosen frumpy 'fits that look unnecessarily bulky, like one memorable blue dress that didn't appear to be the correct size. Unfortunately, Leavitt has made a similar mistake in recent social media pictures of her in an all-white pantsuit. She paired the gleaming white set with a beige shell and nude pumps, making the ensemble look extra bland. To make matters worse, when worn unbuttoned, the 'fit's double-breasted jacket looked way too long. As Leavitt walked, it appeared very bell-shaped and seemed to billow around her. Even though she was posing with Margo Martin, Donald Trump's special assistant and communications advisor, Leavitt looked like she was heading to work at a hospital rather than a press event.
Unfortunately, Leavitt seems to favor blazers with a fit that's more akin to a lab coat. In June 2025, Leavitt appeared at an outdoor press conference wearing a green jacket that was a tragic tailoring disaster. In that instance, the blazer was so oversized that it looked like Leavitt must have borrowed someone else's clothes. She even needed to cuff the green sleeves several inches so her hands weren't covered. As a plus, at least the white jacket's sleeves fit correctly.
Leavitt's also paired a similar-looking beige top with a third ill-fitting jacket. That time, there was no doubt about the Barbie core vibes, since the oversized blazer was bright pink.
Buttoning makes a huge difference in Leavitt's look
While Karoline Leavitt is not breaking any style rules by leaving her jacket unbuttoned, it's amazing how different the outfit looks when the jacket is closed. United States Hub also posted an Instagram photo of Leavitt and Margo Martin in the same outfits, but here Leavitt fastened both buttons of her jacket. While she could still benefit from a more colorful top underneath, it looks much better. With its more streamlined fit, Leavitt is able to ditch some of the lab coat vibes.
Even so, a few additional strategies could help Leavitt really ace her blazer game. Buttoned or not, this blazer is still surprisingly long, leading to a disproportionate look. Standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, Leavitt is only slightly taller than average. A shorter jacket that's below the hips but higher than the crotch would create balance and look unerringly business professional, not OR.
However, if Leavitt's not a fan of buttoning, she should take this preference into consideration when she's out shopping. "Most of the time, women don't evaluate the blazer based on how they will most often wear it," explains Instagram account @adoreyourwardrobe. "Sometimes a blazer looks great buttoned up, but unbuttoned looks oversized and adds visual weight to your frame." In Leavitt's case, some wrinkling in the fabric indicates the fit still might not be optimal when buttoned, a problem that she might be able to avoid with a single-breasted jacket.