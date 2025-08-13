We Asked A Relationship Expert Who Has The Best Relationship In Trumpland
We've been seeing a lot of the folks in Trumpland lately, and that also means we've been seeing a lot of the Republican makeup trend, Mar-A-Lago face, and behavior that makes us wonder: "are they getting divorced?" It seems like Donald and Melania Trump are constantly fueling failing marriage rumors. Since Usha Vance reportedly snapped at JD Vance recently, divorce rumors just keep piling up for the VP and second lady. Everyone has been side-eyeing Karoline Leavitt's marriage to her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio. And, don't even get us started on all the signs Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship will never last. Seriously — is there anybody in this group whose relationship seems to be on solid ground? According to a relationship expert, the answer is complicated and a little surprising.
In an exclusive interview with The List, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, gave her thoughts on the Trumpland romances. According to her, "When it comes to who has the best relationship, it could be a different couple for who has the best partnership and who has the best relationship." So, while most of us can agree that Donald and Melania don't appear to have a picture perfect romance, Trombetti says, "They are great partners ... Romance doesn't seem to be at the top of the list for these two. It's about Barron, family, and politics. The relationship seems to work well for what they both need."
The Vances are definitely in a rough patch
So, in some ways, Donald and Melania Trump's arrangement may actually be more functional than the rest. But, whose romance is the most enviable? According to Susan Trombetti, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson "might have the best relationship and romance going because it's new, they don't have a lot of marital responsibilities, or mutual children." While that news might devastate Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trombetti noted that so far, this pair doesn't seem to have the best partnership. However, she says, "He definitely had a great partnership with Kimberly Guilfoyle."
Karoline Leavitt's 32-year age gap with her husband often has folks talking. And, for good reason, according to Trombetti, who says, "... eventually the life stage issues could be a problem." For now, she thinks they are in a phase where things are working but that they may not have staying power. While they may be in a solid place at the moment, the same doesn't seem to go for JD and Usha Vance. "This relationship appears to be a struggling romance, but definitely a partnership," Trombetti says, explaining, "They have had some public quarrels ... He's the VP, they have younger children, and it's hard. She is definitely supportive, but it's wearing thin." So, while it may come as a bit of a surprise that there's anything about Donald and Melania's relationship that is going strong, the JD and Usha's struggling romance is definitely what we expected.