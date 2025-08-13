We Asked A Relationship Expert Who Has The Best Relationship In Trumpland

So, in some ways, Donald and Melania Trump's arrangement may actually be more functional than the rest. But, whose romance is the most enviable? According to Susan Trombetti, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson "might have the best relationship and romance going because it's new, they don't have a lot of marital responsibilities, or mutual children." While that news might devastate Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trombetti noted that so far, this pair doesn't seem to have the best partnership. However, she says, "He definitely had a great partnership with Kimberly Guilfoyle."

Karoline Leavitt's 32-year age gap with her husband often has folks talking. And, for good reason, according to Trombetti, who says, "... eventually the life stage issues could be a problem." For now, she thinks they are in a phase where things are working but that they may not have staying power. While they may be in a solid place at the moment, the same doesn't seem to go for JD and Usha Vance. "This relationship appears to be a struggling romance, but definitely a partnership," Trombetti says, explaining, "They have had some public quarrels ... He's the VP, they have younger children, and it's hard. She is definitely supportive, but it's wearing thin." So, while it may come as a bit of a surprise that there's anything about Donald and Melania's relationship that is going strong, the JD and Usha's struggling romance is definitely what we expected.