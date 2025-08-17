What Nikki Haley Looks Like Under All The Makeup

Though Nikki Haley has been a conservative politician for decades now, she has yet to fully fall into the trap of the Mar-A-Lago face trend. While there's no clear reason why Haley has been able to avoid the uncanny valley of lip fillers and plump cheekbones, she still has a history of wearing quite a bit of makeup. Of course, any woman in the public eye, especially those in politics, have invisible standards to live up to. There's pressure to dress well and look both capable and attractive, and Haley seems to take all aspects of her job seriously, even these ones. Which does mean it's a rare occasion that anyone will see her without her full face on.

The transformation of Haley has included some moments where she didn't properly read the room and perhaps found herself inappropriately dressed from time to time. However, in recent years Haley has learned how to show up for each occasion wearing the proper attire, even if it means eschewing makeup for the event. One such example was documented in a carousel of images posted to Instagram, where Haley attended a fundraiser for after school and reading programs. The event was a Clay Shoot, and required her to be outdoors and properly dressed to handle firearms, and was a perfect moment for Haley to ditch the excessive makeup and rock her natural face.