Tragic Details About Julie Chrisley

Despite the glamor, privilege, and wealth that presumably go with being the wife of a successful Georgia real estate tycoon and reality star, Julie Chrisley's life has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. On the surface, the "Chrisley Knows Best" cast member appears to have it all: a picture-perfect house, a devoted husband, a luxurious lifestyle, and a loving, charismatic family. But beneath that veneer of opulence were some not-so-pretty personal and business issues that led to seriously detrimental consequences.

While all of her struggles haven't been as extreme as going to prison, Julie Chrisley's life has run the gamut of heartache, betrayal, and personal tragedy. With the added burden of a tarnished reputation and the financial burden of legal fees, restitution, and unpaid taxes, the hardships continue to challenge the Chrisleys, despite their unexpected pardon by Trump in May 2025, which led to their early release from federal prison.

Julie and her husband have established plans to capitalize on their experiences in a tell-all spin-off of their original show called "The Chrisleys: Back To Reality," which will highlight Julie and Todd Chrisley's reclamation to life outside of prison, rebuilding their brand, and sharing their story.