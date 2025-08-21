Brittany Mahomes Wasn't Doing Herself Any Favors With This Hairstyle (& We're Glad It's Gone)
Brittany Mahomes' many haters would likely tell you that she doesn't typically make the best choices. She did, however, make a great choice when she ditched her worst-ever hairstyle. Over the years, Brittany's hair transformation has taken her mane in many directions. She's ditched MAGA blonde for bolder hair colors and has experienced some serious hair extension fails. These days, though, it seems like she has found her signature style. We're used to seeing her in a modern middle part and long blonde waves. But, once upon a time, she was sporting a style that didn't suit her nearly as well, and we've got the pic to prove it.
We've all heard about Brittany's Donald Trump-loving scandal by now, and we know that MAGA gals often opt for long blonde locks. Before she went full blonde bombshell, though, she was rocking what looked to be closer to her natural color — a light brown/ dirty blonde hue. Her hair lacked the volume and waves that we usually see her sporting, and her extra-deep side part was dated — even for 2019.
Brittany Mahomes used to look totally different
A pic of Brittany Mahomes alongside her hubby, Patrick Mahomes, was snapped at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game back in February 2019. While we typically see Brittany cheering on Patrick at his Kansas City Chiefs football games, she clearly didn't mind being a basketball fan for at least one night — sporting the signature Chiefs red like she often does. Yet, the deep side part, darker color, and boring style of her hair still managed to make her look like an entirely different person.
Brittany often looks nearly unrecognizable in throwback pics, likely due in part to her rumored plastic surgery. Yet, this photo shows that the WAG hadn't yet found her signature style in more ways than one. Brittany has clearly transformed and now fits in better with the celeb world she's in these days. And, it seems clear that she's happier with how her new look suits her than she was before.