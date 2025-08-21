Brittany Mahomes Wasn't Doing Herself Any Favors With This Hairstyle (& We're Glad It's Gone)

Brittany Mahomes' many haters would likely tell you that she doesn't typically make the best choices. She did, however, make a great choice when she ditched her worst-ever hairstyle. Over the years, Brittany's hair transformation has taken her mane in many directions. She's ditched MAGA blonde for bolder hair colors and has experienced some serious hair extension fails. These days, though, it seems like she has found her signature style. We're used to seeing her in a modern middle part and long blonde waves. But, once upon a time, she was sporting a style that didn't suit her nearly as well, and we've got the pic to prove it.

We've all heard about Brittany's Donald Trump-loving scandal by now, and we know that MAGA gals often opt for long blonde locks. Before she went full blonde bombshell, though, she was rocking what looked to be closer to her natural color — a light brown/ dirty blonde hue. Her hair lacked the volume and waves that we usually see her sporting, and her extra-deep side part was dated — even for 2019.