The Most Inappropriate Outfits Miranda Lambert Has Ever Worn
Coming out of the wreckage that was her messy divorce from country musician Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert has thrown on her boots, cut her skirts short, and given him something to miss. With a petite frame and powerful pipes, Lambert has done her best to pour her heart and soul into her music, but sometimes struggles to find outfits to back up the feeling. In recent years, Lambert has fully leaned into her country roots, rocking ensembles with fringe, western horse riding-inspired leather bell bottoms, and immaculate hats — but she doesn't nail it all the time.
There have been plenty of instances where Lambert has worn something that didn't quite fit the vibe of the event, like a cocktail dress to a country awards ceremony. What could possibly be interpreted as an indication that there might be red flags in Lambert's relationship with husband Brendan McLoughlin is that she often opts to reveal quite a bit of skin. From red carpet looks that were inches away from disastrous exposure, to too-short skirts on stage, to wearing an attention-grabbing outfit at the wrong time, here's seven times Lambert wore outfits inappropriate for their occasions.
Miranda Lambert's pink dress wasn't right for the ACM Honors
While the dust of the divorce between Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton was still settling, Lambert performed for the Academy of Country Music Honors in September of 2015, barely a month after the two officially split. While it's hard to hold her to high standards during such a low point in her life, the outfit Lambert chose here is all wrong for the occasion. The pink cocktail dress feels more suited for a Paris Hilton DJ set instead of an evening spent honoring country music.
Miranda Lambert was too loud in multiple prints
While it's unclear what event Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were all dressed up for in this Instagram post, what Lambert chose to wear feels inappropriate for almost any occasion. The clashing patterns are too bold, drawing attention to her and away from McLoughlin; plus, her kitten heels feel ill-equipped for romping around in mulch. Lambert's hat and low cut dress feel at odds with each other, and with McLoughlin's plaid suit jacket and white sneakers. She feels too dressed up and he feels too dressed down, making their overall appearances incongruent.
Miranda Lambert pushed the low cut limits at the CMT music awards
For the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Miranda Lambert turned heads for more than one reason. Not only did she win the award for Female Video of the Year, but the outfit she wore for the occasion was stretching the limits of red carpet-appropriate — even for such a glitzy event. The low cut of her top is also loose, giving the uneasy feeling of an accident waiting to happen. Plus, the slit on her already short skirt adds an extra level of spicy danger to the 'fit.
Miranda Lambert hung a little too loose at the ACM Awards
Posing with husband Brendan McLoughlin on the red carpet, it's a surprise that Miranda Lambert didn't fall on the worst dressed list for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. The blue is a lovely color and matches her eyes, but Lambert once again paired an overly low cut top with an extremely high-slit skirt. Even for an event where showing skin could be celebrated, the way in which Lambert showed off her stunning assets unfortunately came across as a bit sloppy.
Miranda Lambert forgot to dress up for the VMAs
In 2024, Miranda Lambert was one of the worst dressed stars at the MTV Video Music Awards, not because her jacket wasn't dazzling, but because the rest of her outfit felt lackluster. She paired her patterned and bedazzled top with a plain black suit, muting any glam that her sparkling lingerie peeking out might have tried to provide. Compared to some of her previous award show outfits, this feels like too much of an overcorrection into something a bit too boring for the red carpet.
Miranda Lambert golfed in a dangerously short skirt
As much as Miranda Lambert looked like she had fun "tryin' new things," like testing out golf in her Instagram post, the outfit she wore was quintessential Lambert. Considering exercise like golf might be behind Lambert's latest transformation, it makes sense that she would want to strut her stuff on the green. However, the skirt feels dangerously short here, especially for someone intent on practicing their swing. Though, from the look on her face, Lambert is far from concerned about any inappropriate exposure on the golf course.
Miranda Lambert is rocking itty bitty skirts on tour
Joining country music superstar Morgan Wallen on tour in the summer of 2025, Miranda Lambert used the opportunity to take her fondness of short skirts up a notch. As can be seen in this post to Instagram, Lambert is thriving both behind the scenes and on stage — as are her killer legs. There's been several videos and photos of Lambert turning around to reveal a bit too much of herself in her current iteration of denim miniskirts. As seen in the above photo, when sitting down, the skirts are a risky length. However, no matter what, it seems like the petite powerhouse is thriving in her post-Blake Shelton era and proving that country girls like to have fun.