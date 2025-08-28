The Most Inappropriate Outfits Miranda Lambert Has Ever Worn

Coming out of the wreckage that was her messy divorce from country musician Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert has thrown on her boots, cut her skirts short, and given him something to miss. With a petite frame and powerful pipes, Lambert has done her best to pour her heart and soul into her music, but sometimes struggles to find outfits to back up the feeling. In recent years, Lambert has fully leaned into her country roots, rocking ensembles with fringe, western horse riding-inspired leather bell bottoms, and immaculate hats — but she doesn't nail it all the time.

There have been plenty of instances where Lambert has worn something that didn't quite fit the vibe of the event, like a cocktail dress to a country awards ceremony. What could possibly be interpreted as an indication that there might be red flags in Lambert's relationship with husband Brendan McLoughlin is that she often opts to reveal quite a bit of skin. From red carpet looks that were inches away from disastrous exposure, to too-short skirts on stage, to wearing an attention-grabbing outfit at the wrong time, here's seven times Lambert wore outfits inappropriate for their occasions.