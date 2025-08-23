10 Times Sofia Vergara's Killer Legs Completely Stole The Show

The sky is blue. Water is wet. Sofia Vergara is beautiful. These are just the facts of life. Like other famous actors, she's faced plastic surgery rumors claiming she tweaked her appearance, but let's be real — from regular teenager to one of the highest-paid television stars, she's always been stunning. Vergara was first discovered and scored her first-ever modeling gig after a photographer noticed her gorgeous looks on a beach in her hometown when she was a teen. When she ventured into acting, she honed her skills while continuing to capitalize on her incredible face and figure, which allowed her to eventually make her mark in Hollywood. During an interview with newspaper El País in 2024, Vergara was candid about her good looks and how they helped her make it in such a cutthroat industry, saying: "It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad. On the contrary, I'm grateful for [my] life. My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I'm 51 years old and I'm still here."

The Colombian-American actor made it clear that it wasn't only her appearance that got her the success she has today. "There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I'm still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay," she said. But nevertheless, she's always been proud of her stunning face and voluptuous figure and isn't shy about flaunting them on social media, with many of her posts highlighting two of her best assets: her long, toned legs. Here are nine times Sofia Vergara's killer legs completely stole the show.