10 Times Sofia Vergara's Killer Legs Completely Stole The Show
The sky is blue. Water is wet. Sofia Vergara is beautiful. These are just the facts of life. Like other famous actors, she's faced plastic surgery rumors claiming she tweaked her appearance, but let's be real — from regular teenager to one of the highest-paid television stars, she's always been stunning. Vergara was first discovered and scored her first-ever modeling gig after a photographer noticed her gorgeous looks on a beach in her hometown when she was a teen. When she ventured into acting, she honed her skills while continuing to capitalize on her incredible face and figure, which allowed her to eventually make her mark in Hollywood. During an interview with newspaper El País in 2024, Vergara was candid about her good looks and how they helped her make it in such a cutthroat industry, saying: "It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad. On the contrary, I'm grateful for [my] life. My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I'm 51 years old and I'm still here."
The Colombian-American actor made it clear that it wasn't only her appearance that got her the success she has today. "There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I'm still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay," she said. But nevertheless, she's always been proud of her stunning face and voluptuous figure and isn't shy about flaunting them on social media, with many of her posts highlighting two of her best assets: her long, toned legs. Here are nine times Sofia Vergara's killer legs completely stole the show.
Vergara's surgery scar couldn't detract attention from her gorgeous legs
Sofia Vergara underwent two knee surgeries in as many years, and in October 2024, she revealed the scar from her second operation, which took place just three months prior. In the snap, she appeared to be in between takes on set, sipping on a drink while still in costume. Sporting a dress with a thigh-high slit, she had one leg extended in front of her, showing a nude-colored bandage covering the surgery scar on her right knee. However, this didn't take away from the beauty of Vergara's legs.
Vergara made American-flag themed Daisy Dukes look way too good
If you ever needed a reason to watch or re-watch "Modern Family," look no further than Season 6, episode 22, which features Sofia Vergara's character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett rocking an American flag-themed pair of Daisy Dukes, a crop top with a giant eagle head printed on the front, and towering platform heels to celebrate becoming a U.S. citizen. On any other person, this look might end up tacky or trashy, but Vergara just had us wondering where we can order these tiny jean shorts and incorporate them into our summer wardrobe.
Vergara had both her summer outfit and summer body ready before the season started in 2024
We could probably fill this list with just Sofia Vergara's swimsuit photos from her Instagram feed, but if we had to choose only one, this pretty lace-up, one-piece number she wore in photos she posted in June 2024 would be our pick. In one of the snaps, the then-51-year-old showed off her perfect body proportions as she lounged on a daybed in the dark brown swimwear. "One week [till the] first day of summer," she captioned the snaps. "Get your bathing suit game ready."
Vergara's legs took center stage in her Thanksgiving 2024 vacation photos
Sofia Vergara spent Thanksgiving 2024 getting some sun and enjoying her downtime with her family at her vacation home in Colombia. She shared several photos from their family's November 2024 tropical getaway, including a set of snaps of her lounging on a daybed on what appeared to be her patio. Dressed in a blue-and-orange strapless dress with a slit that went all the way up to her hips, Vergara's mile-long legs took up most of the real estate in the images. (We're not complaining, of course.)
Vergara reminded us she's always had perfect legs with old photos
Most of us already know Sofia Vergara has enviable legs, but in case we needed a reminder, she uploaded in February 2024 images from her modeling days featuring her striking poses in a skimpy silver outfit. It's unclear if she was promoting the car or the clothes, but this would have us signing up for gym memberships if the ad were for achieving Vergara's figure. She also later reminded us she has barely aged since then with a snap of her in a bikini, celebrating her 53rd birthday.
Vergara rocked a fiery number during her 'Griselda' press tour
Sofia Vergara joined the many stunning stars who destroyed their looks for a role when she transformed into Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco for the Netflix show "Griselda." However, she had ditched the prosthetics and was back to her usual glamorous self when she promoted the series in January 2024. In one photo from the press tour, she looked decades younger than her 51 years as she lounged on a cheetah-print couch in a fiery Dolce and Gabbana dress that perfectly showed off her stunning figure, including her toned gams.
Vergara got cozy on set with Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced in 2024 for reasons that didn't come as a surprise, but this didn't mean we couldn't still appreciate the great photos they've given us over the years. In August 2017, the then-couple shared a glimpse into their time working together on the movie "Stano." A snap shared by Vergara showed them cuddling on the steps of a trailer, with the actor looking cozy in a robe and fuzzy slippers. This sweetness is long gone, but at least we got proof that Vergara's legs have always been gorgeous.
Vergara had a leg-off with pal Anastasia Soare
Sofia Vergara and her friend, Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare, engaged in a battle of the gams in this photo that both the actor and the makeup mogul shared on Instagram in 2023. Being much taller than Soare, it's no surprise the "Modern Family" star's legs looked longer, but the two women showed off equally gorgeous, toned legs in dresses with thigh-high slits and gold platform heels. The comments section of their posts are filled with praise for their legs, so at the end of the day, everyone's a winner.
Vergara's legs were highlighted in a statue of the actor
You know your legs are iconic when they make it on a 24-foot statue of you. In July 2025, Sofia Vergara shared the massive statue of her that her Colombian hometown of Barranquilla erected to celebrate her and her achievements. In the photos and clips, the statue of Vergara was dressed in a black gown with a slit, revealing one long leg. The post was accompanied by an emotional message about her beloved city, with Vergara writing in Spanish: "I thank Barranquilla for everything I am."
Vergara turned heads at the MTV Video Music Awards Latinoamérica 2002
Nowadays, Sofia Vergara prefers floor-length gowns and midi-length dresses when it comes to red carpet appearances, but there was a time when she would go for a skimpier look. Years before getting her big break with "Modern Family," Sofia Vergara graced the MTV Video Music Awards Latinoamérica 2002 in Miami, Florida, and presented an award in a white lace dress with pink and purple print. The then-30-year-old actor's nightie-looking dress and sky-high strappy heels weren't anything to write home about, but thankfully, her long legs saved the day.