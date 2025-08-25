Trump's Infamous Lawyer Took Granny Gram To New Levels In This Tasteless Gown

What is it with women in President Donald Trump's inner circle dressing like they are several generations older than they actually are? White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is a member of Gen Z, yet she constantly dresses like a grandma. Attorney General Pam Bondi looked straight out of the 1960s with her barbershop quartet reject top. Moreover, Trump World women have a bad habit of taking fashion inspiration from retirement home pillows, and this includes lawyer Alina Habba.

In August 2025, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey shared a carousel on Instagram of her hanging out at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, listening to Christopher Macchio sing. "What a special gift," she captioned. "America's Special Tenor." The snap was a candid shot of Habba walking down the stairs wearing a gown that looked like it was swiped from a nursing home.

The only thing it was giving was garage sale chic, and its washed out color clashed with her skin tone. While some people on Instagram did like the outfit, others weren't fans. Surely there were better choices in her closet than what she decided to wear? Somehow, Habba managed to find something worse than that pink-and-blue jacket she rocked during a visit to New York's Drug Enforcement Administration Lab.