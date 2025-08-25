Trump's Infamous Lawyer Took Granny Gram To New Levels In This Tasteless Gown
What is it with women in President Donald Trump's inner circle dressing like they are several generations older than they actually are? White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is a member of Gen Z, yet she constantly dresses like a grandma. Attorney General Pam Bondi looked straight out of the 1960s with her barbershop quartet reject top. Moreover, Trump World women have a bad habit of taking fashion inspiration from retirement home pillows, and this includes lawyer Alina Habba.
In August 2025, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey shared a carousel on Instagram of her hanging out at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, listening to Christopher Macchio sing. "What a special gift," she captioned. "America's Special Tenor." The snap was a candid shot of Habba walking down the stairs wearing a gown that looked like it was swiped from a nursing home.
The only thing it was giving was garage sale chic, and its washed out color clashed with her skin tone. While some people on Instagram did like the outfit, others weren't fans. Surely there were better choices in her closet than what she decided to wear? Somehow, Habba managed to find something worse than that pink-and-blue jacket she rocked during a visit to New York's Drug Enforcement Administration Lab.
Her outfits are all over the place
While many of Alina Habba's grandmacore outfits are giving Karoline Leavitt a run for her money, the lawyer is also creeping into Kimberly Guilfoyle's lane. In May 2025, Habba shared a post on Instagram of herself wearing a red, skin-baring dress that suggested she got the Guilfoyle treatment from Donald Trump. The appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece is notorious for wearing clothing that looks more like she's heading to the club instead of some political event, and now Habba may have started doing that, too. It seems like Habba goes from one extreme to the other: from club outfits to grandma 'fits.
However, she also tries other bizarre fashion choices, like when Habba wore a pinstripe suit that looked straight out of Tim Burton's playbook — or when she was copying Pam Bondi's 1930s gangster outfit facade. Clearly, there are no checks and balances when it comes to MAGA women's wardrobe, so no one should expect the grandmacore and pinstripe outfits to go away anytime soon.