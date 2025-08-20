Whatever Happened To Bob Harper After The Biggest Loser

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article mentions mental health issues.

After "The Biggest Loser" premiered on NBC in 2004, personal trainer Bob Harper quickly became an icon of reality television. The show was geared toward getting people with obesity to lose as much weight as possible, as quickly as possible, so it has come under intense and understandable scrutiny in the two decades since it hit the airwaves. Still, whereas Harper's "Biggest Loser" co-star Jillian Michaels frequently screamed at the people she was supposed to be trying to help, Harper was relatively more restrained. He certainly had his moments on the show, but overall Harper had a lighter touch, so he managed to retain a fanbase long after people tuned out.

In the years since "The Biggest Loser" went off the air, Harper has been through the wringer. He suffered a severe health setback that had him reconsidering his entire life, and ever since, he has been trying to find his place in the entertainment landscape. He's written books, worked with charities, competed on other reality shows, and more; read on to learn what happened to Bob Harper after "The Biggest Loser" ended.