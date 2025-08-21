We Gave Donald Trump His Nightmare Makeover Of Total Baldness

Most of us can agree that Donald Trump's combover and love of a tacky red baseball cap aren't the ideal ways to handle his hair situation. And, thanks to some photo-editing magic, we have determined that shaving it all off probably isn't his best bet, either. The unique cut, styling, and dye job that the president typically opts for is likely pretty time consuming. But, can you imagine how much longer Trump's morning routine would be if he had to apply all that bronzer to his head too? Besides the extra work, there's an odd, off-putting vibe to the controversial politician with a clean-shaven head.

And, since we're not used to it, it might actually be worse than his usual look. The last time we wanted to see Trump without his famous disaster hairdo, The List's photo editors tried editing a more classic haircut and color onto a photo of him. And, that look is the clear winner here. So, embracing his natural hair situation may be the president's best option, rather than giving up on his locks for good. Based on how Trump's hair transformation has gone so far, though, let's face it, he'll probably never ditch the signature combover. Or, for that matter, the collection of novelty baseball caps.