We Gave Donald Trump His Nightmare Makeover Of Total Baldness
Lately, Donald Trump's hair looks worse than ever, and that's saying a lot. The controversial politician is known for his bizarre, gravity-defying combover, and somehow, it just seems to be getting weirder and weirder with time. Despite his increasingly desperate attempts, from the signature coif to the ever-growing MAGA hat collection, Trump seems to be in a losing battle against balding. So, should he finally just embrace it? Let's test the theory.
It's safe to say that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade yet. Next year, he'll be turning 80, so it might be time for the former "Apprentice" host to officially move into a new, hopefully better, hair era. With the help of a talented Static Media photo editor, we got a glimpse at what Trump might look like if he fully embraced his baldness. And, while we definitely think a new hairstyle is in order, the entirely bald look may not be the best choice.
A Dr. Evil makeover probably isn't Trump's best option
Most of us can agree that Donald Trump's combover and love of a tacky red baseball cap aren't the ideal ways to handle his hair situation. And, thanks to some photo-editing magic, we have determined that shaving it all off probably isn't his best bet, either. The unique cut, styling, and dye job that the president typically opts for is likely pretty time consuming. But, can you imagine how much longer Trump's morning routine would be if he had to apply all that bronzer to his head too? Besides the extra work, there's an odd, off-putting vibe to the controversial politician with a clean-shaven head.
And, since we're not used to it, it might actually be worse than his usual look. The last time we wanted to see Trump without his famous disaster hairdo, The List's photo editors tried editing a more classic haircut and color onto a photo of him. And, that look is the clear winner here. So, embracing his natural hair situation may be the president's best option, rather than giving up on his locks for good. Based on how Trump's hair transformation has gone so far, though, let's face it, he'll probably never ditch the signature combover. Or, for that matter, the collection of novelty baseball caps.