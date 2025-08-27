Hillary Clinton's Jaw-Dropping First Lady Fashion Moments Put Melania Trump To Shame

The fashion of first ladies has captured and held the interest of the public since the dawn of the U.S. government — literally. George Washington's wife Martha Washington, the first woman to ever take on the role, did not have her every outfit photographed and commented on by people all over the world, but she was still so overwhelmed by the attention her wardrobe received that she avoided stepping out of her home. More than two centuries later, the 18th-century dresses have been replaced by skirt suits, but the public's fascination with the looks of presidential spouses is stronger than ever. However, many modern first ladies, including Hillary Clinton, used this attention to their advantage and made fashion a tool and platform to send a message, boost a cause, or promote American designers.

In the case of Clinton, while she's not usually the first to come to mind when we think of first lady fashionistas, she can't be left out of the conversation about political style icons. Like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, she has her own trademark style: the pantsuit. She became the first presidential spouse to rock a pantsuit in her official first lady portrait, resulting in one of the most scandalous first lady outfits ever worn, and later made it her uniform during her time as senator and presidential candidate, turning it into a symbol of gender equality. However, there was a time when Clinton's wardrobe wasn't exclusively filled with pantsuits of every color of the rainbow. In fact, she could give Melania Trump, who served up some of her absolute best fashion moments ever during her first term in the White House, a run for her money when it came to first lady wardrobes.