Kristi Noem's Husband Pulls Off Cowboy Cosplay Better Than Her (& Is Aging Like Fine Wine)
Kristi Noem is one of the many MAGA women who have tried and failed to nail the cowgirl chic look. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security's accessories at a 2024 Lainey Wilson concert — a tan cowboy hat and matching boots — made it seem like she wanted nothing more than to blend in with the other country music lovers. However, Kristi apparently couldn't be bothered to fully commit to the look, so she just threw on the extra accoutrements with a simple black dress. Needless to say, the odd, contrasting colors and mismatched pairing only made the Trump staffer stick out more.
On July 4, 2025, she overcorrected her past mistake by deciding to ride a horse while donning tacky, shiny, snake-print blue bootcut pants alongside a tight-fitting red shirt. While Kristi Noem's MAGA cowgirl stunts are considered try-hard by many, her husband, Bryon Noem, effortlessly pulls off the look. In June 2025, the Republican politician shared a photo of him riding a horse while holding a child. Although there were no tacky fringe jackets or cowboy hats in sight, Kristi's longtime husband still managed to look the part.
The authentic feeling of the snap could be chalked up to the fact that Bryon wasn't trying to put on a show like his wife and seemed like a pro at horse riding too. While Kristi Noem has made several obvious attempts to hide her true age over the years, her husband also seems to be aging like fine wine, again, seemingly without even really trying.
Bryon Noem doesn't seem to be taking a page out of his wife's book
Donald Trump's homeland security admin, Kristi Noem, is happy to wear inappropriate outfits if they help her appear younger. However, they almost always end up working against the White House staffer. For instance, when Kristi shared an Instagram photo while running errands in June 2025, she made sure to show off her midriff by rolling down the band of her sweatpants. The Republican politician also pulled some strands of her hair out of her baseball cap to make herself seem more youthful. However, her husband, Bryon Noem, didn't try to mask his true age by any means in her other June 2025 Instagram post.
In fact, he proudly exuded peak Dad energy in a casual jeans and tee ensemble, complete with a baseball cap. In other snaps from informal events that were also posted as part of Kristi's Instagram carousel, her hubby wore similarly breezy outfits. Meanwhile, she opted for more tightly-fitted clothes to seemingly distract people from her age with her impressive figure. Still, it's surprising that Bryon's aging so well, considering that his marriage is reportedly under tremendous stress behind the scenes.
In September 2023, multiple sources informed the New York Post that Kristi was having an affair with fellow Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. Onlookers from several different events across 2020 and 2021 claimed that they had spotted the alleged couple packing on the PDA in public settings, apparently without a care in the world. Additionally, there were plenty of other dodgy Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski moments that didn't help the messy affair rumors. Still, Bryon seems to be thriving through it all.