Kristi Noem's Husband Pulls Off Cowboy Cosplay Better Than Her (& Is Aging Like Fine Wine)

Kristi Noem is one of the many MAGA women who have tried and failed to nail the cowgirl chic look. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security's accessories at a 2024 Lainey Wilson concert — a tan cowboy hat and matching boots — made it seem like she wanted nothing more than to blend in with the other country music lovers. However, Kristi apparently couldn't be bothered to fully commit to the look, so she just threw on the extra accoutrements with a simple black dress. Needless to say, the odd, contrasting colors and mismatched pairing only made the Trump staffer stick out more.

On July 4, 2025, she overcorrected her past mistake by deciding to ride a horse while donning tacky, shiny, snake-print blue bootcut pants alongside a tight-fitting red shirt. While Kristi Noem's MAGA cowgirl stunts are considered try-hard by many, her husband, Bryon Noem, effortlessly pulls off the look. In June 2025, the Republican politician shared a photo of him riding a horse while holding a child. Although there were no tacky fringe jackets or cowboy hats in sight, Kristi's longtime husband still managed to look the part.

The authentic feeling of the snap could be chalked up to the fact that Bryon wasn't trying to put on a show like his wife and seemed like a pro at horse riding too. While Kristi Noem has made several obvious attempts to hide her true age over the years, her husband also seems to be aging like fine wine, again, seemingly without even really trying.