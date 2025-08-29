Security Footage Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tense Interaction With Police In Her Home

Bursting onto the political scene in a big way in 2020, Marjorie Taylor Greene has had some messy feuds since stepping into office. The Georgia congresswoman has espoused controversial and sometimes harmful beliefs and has had her fair share of backlash for it. However, in 2022, Greene and her family went through a horrifying ordeal that was caught on her own security cameras. In August 2022, Greene experienced two terrifying nights of cops arriving at her door under false allegations, something which she immediately turned around and discussed at the time.

WATCH: Never before seen security camera footage. pic.twitter.com/z4FPOhPBF0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 28, 2022

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Greene shows footage from her own home of the first night of being swatted. "Swatting" is a term for when a false call is made to police to encourage a large, often dangerous, response. Greene herself even noted in the video how nefarious swatting can be, especially when it happens to her.

Ultimately, Greene and her family were okay, with Greene keeping a level head and calmly interacting with the officers who showed up to her house in the middle of the night. While releasing the footage might have appeared to be a way to seek attention, the way she speaks about the video seems rather rational. Considering the list of politicians who can't stand Greene, she appears to want to come off as unflappable here, especially during what would ultimately be a very difficult year for her.