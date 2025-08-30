Who Are Sting's 6 Kids?

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Sumner, met his second wife, actor Trudie Styler, through his first wife, Frances Tomelty. Needless to say, the relationship timeline was just a touch murky. The rock star had already welcomed two children, Joe Sumner and Fuschia Kate Sumner, with his then-wife when he fell in love with Styler. The same year she gave birth to their first child, Brigitte Michael "Mickey" Sumner, Sting divorced Tomelty. It was a messy situation, but it led the couple to have three more children and tie the knot after 10 years together in 1992.

Not unlike Pink, who has opened up about life as a mom and rock star, Sting has been candid about his fatherhood journey. "I never intended to be a dad," the legendary musician told People in 2020. "I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because [my kids are] remarkable human beings." In addition to his six children, Sting has now become a grandfather seven times over. "All of this has happened by accident," he continued. "I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."

The majority of Sting's kids have followed in their parents' footsteps, be it musically or generally leaning into creative pursuits. From his rock star son to his actor daughters, and the youngest who forged his own path, these are Sting's six kids.