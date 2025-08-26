Queen Elizabeth's Final Photos Have People Drawing Grim Comparisons To Donald Trump

Despite all his claims and boasts about the contrary, we've spotted several glaring signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline. In August 2025, several people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out that the president had a large white patch on his hand. In a video shared on the same day, the Republican politician seemed to be making a conscious effort to keep the white patch out of sight of the camera as he spoke with reporters at the Oval Office.

Needless to say, Trump's shady hand movements only hinted that his health was getting out of control. Shortly afterward, the rumors spiraled further out of control when the white patch was replaced by a giant bruise. In fact, one X commentator pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth II had similar bruising on her hand in one of the final photos before the beloved monarch's passing. In response, someone else argued that the late ruler's veins weren't swollen like Trump's.

Notice the difference between Queen Elizabeth II's hand and Donald Trump's hand? What do you see? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/MpSO6R4jj5 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 25, 2025

While many users grew concerned after noticing the comparison, others felt it wasn't really that big of a deal since his bruising pattern was consistent with IV injection use. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a different explanation for similar bruising and white patches on her boss's hand in July 2025. She insisted, "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen" (via YouTube). Leavitt added, "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."