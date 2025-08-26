Queen Elizabeth's Final Photos Have People Drawing Grim Comparisons To Donald Trump
Despite all his claims and boasts about the contrary, we've spotted several glaring signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline. In August 2025, several people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out that the president had a large white patch on his hand. In a video shared on the same day, the Republican politician seemed to be making a conscious effort to keep the white patch out of sight of the camera as he spoke with reporters at the Oval Office.
Needless to say, Trump's shady hand movements only hinted that his health was getting out of control. Shortly afterward, the rumors spiraled further out of control when the white patch was replaced by a giant bruise. In fact, one X commentator pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth II had similar bruising on her hand in one of the final photos before the beloved monarch's passing. In response, someone else argued that the late ruler's veins weren't swollen like Trump's.
While many users grew concerned after noticing the comparison, others felt it wasn't really that big of a deal since his bruising pattern was consistent with IV injection use. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a different explanation for similar bruising and white patches on her boss's hand in July 2025. She insisted, "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen" (via YouTube). Leavitt added, "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."
Donald Trump has sparked health concerns numerous times
Donald Trump's health diagnosis from July 2025 sparked rumors about his lifespan. In a statement shared by The White House, the president's doctor, Sean Barbabella, revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. However, he reiterated that the president was in "excellent health." Still, the Trump family's subsequent silence on his health issues served as a sign that they could be more worried than we knew. Although Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly hyped their father up on countless occasions, they didn't have anything to say after his diagnosis was made public. Worse for Donald, his niece, Mary Trump, only added more fuel to the fire by sharing a YouTube video in which she presented reports claiming that his health was indeed in decline.
According to Mary, the controversial leader could have entered the third stage of chronic venous insufficiency and was facing "ulceration, skin breakdown, and a significantly higher risk of heart complications." Moreover, Mary believed Karoline Leavitt's reasoning that the bruising came from handshakes was pretty far-fetched. Speaking to People in 2024, Donald Trump's nephew, Fred Trump, had a concerning health fear for his estranged uncle too, asserting that his presupposed cognitive decline reminded him of his grandfather amidst his dementia diagnosis, adding, "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true." Ultimately, it seems the speculation may continue for longer, as Donald's ego could prevent him from giving a straight answer.