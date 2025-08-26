Trump's Strangely Gushy Post Is A Slap In The Face To Melania And His Kids
Donald Trump is certainly a fan of social media rants, often posting his thoughts in the form of lengthy monologues on his own platform, Truth Social. Yet, while it sometimes seems like no topic is off limits when it comes to his posts, we don't typically see him talking about his family. This made his uncharacteristically sentimental post on August 26 all the more strange. Yet, while he did veer into talking about family on social media, that doesn't mean his wife and kids got any attention.
Instead, Donald gave a special birthday shoutout to his late brother, Robert. "Happy Birthday to my wonderful brother, Robert," Donald wrote on Truth Social. He added, "He is in Heaven now, watching down on us, and very proud with what he is seeing. What a great guy he was! I miss him, and always will." Of all the things Donald talks about on social media, this was actually one of the least weird posts he's made. Yet, for him, it was definitely out of the ordinary.
We don't typically see Donald talking about Melania Trump or his five children online, and he doesn't usually craft birthday posts. So his special ode to his brother five years after his death was definitely odd and perhaps even a bit hurtful for his immediate family who usually gets left out.
The timing of Donald Trump's post about his brother is noteworthy
For the average person, there is nothing strange about remembering a late loved one on their birthday and doing something to honor them. But when it comes to Donald Trump, this unusual post likely raised a few eyebrows and the tribute's timing may indicate there's a deeper meaning behind his message.
Donald's birthday shoutout for Robert Trump came just days after Donald made an uncharacteristic joke about the afterlife. He generated a lot of buzz when he mentioned his desire to go to heaven while discussing Russia's war with Ukraine. "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole," he said while speaking with Fox News, per X. That makes Donald's post about his brother his second mention of heaven in a week.
On its face, this could certainly be a coincidence. Yet, his first mention of heaven already got folks online talking about whether death is on the 79-year-old president's mind more than usual and what that may mean. Now, in the context of his recent health diagnosis and his repeatedly bruised, makeup-smeared hand that's been setting off major alarm bells, it's easy to wonder what may be prompting Donald to think more about what happens when we die.