Trump's Strangely Gushy Post Is A Slap In The Face To Melania And His Kids

Donald Trump is certainly a fan of social media rants, often posting his thoughts in the form of lengthy monologues on his own platform, Truth Social. Yet, while it sometimes seems like no topic is off limits when it comes to his posts, we don't typically see him talking about his family. This made his uncharacteristically sentimental post on August 26 all the more strange. Yet, while he did veer into talking about family on social media, that doesn't mean his wife and kids got any attention.

Instead, Donald gave a special birthday shoutout to his late brother, Robert. "Happy Birthday to my wonderful brother, Robert," Donald wrote on Truth Social. He added, "He is in Heaven now, watching down on us, and very proud with what he is seeing. What a great guy he was! I miss him, and always will." Of all the things Donald talks about on social media, this was actually one of the least weird posts he's made. Yet, for him, it was definitely out of the ordinary.

We don't typically see Donald talking about Melania Trump or his five children online, and he doesn't usually craft birthday posts. So his special ode to his brother five years after his death was definitely odd and perhaps even a bit hurtful for his immediate family who usually gets left out.