Travis Kelce's Ego Plays Second String To Taylor Swift In Sweet Engagement Photos, Expert Says

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce may not have picked up another Super Bowl ring in 2025, but he and pop sensation Taylor Swift are going to have some new, matching rings in the very near future. Shortly after Swift announced her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on her beau's podcast, the sports-entertainment power couple dropped another bombshell: they're officially engaged. Swift accompanied the announcement with some sweet engagement photos she shared on Instagram, at least one of which puts the focus squarely on her engagement ring, which not only proves how much Kelce knows her fashion sense, but also may actually be worth quite a bit more than a Super Bowl ring. More than that, though, a body language expert tells us that the photos make it clear that Swift is very much the one playing quarterback in her relationship with Kelce, and that's perfectly fine, as they're both clearly happy.

"They are so cute!! What's noticeable is that they're so happy," body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown told The List in an exclusive chat. "Those are real smiles as evidenced by those wrinkles on the corners of their eyes," Brown continued, adding, "And I think she's in control of the relationship. Her hand is always on his cheek, gently guiding him her way and what he's focusing on. ... It's not a bad thing at all, just what's going on."