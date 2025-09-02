The Celeb Relationship Rumor Brad Pitt Can't Escape From

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you had the chance to kiss Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt — and he was willing — would you do it? One actress would, and did. Margot Robbie saw her shot at kissing the heartthrob, and she took it, all under the guise of it being something her character would do in the 2022 movie, "Babylon." In an interview with E! News, she admitted their characters' kiss wasn't in the script. "I thought, 'When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?' I'm just gonna go for it." (0:21-0:45)

Since that movie came out, Pitt hasn't been able to shake the relationship rumors spreading about him and his co-star. Their banter and cushy words for each other during the press tour for the film certainly didn't help quell the gossip. There's an entire video compilation on YouTube featuring Pitt swooning over Robbie. Clearly, these two had so much fun working together on "Babylon," and the movie's marketing team probably loved the banter and mystique the not-couple provided.

However, were Pitt and Robbie actually secretly dating? They both clearly loved the attention from the other, and seemed like good friends, but considering how Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016, these dating rumors appear to be just that. Robbie and Ackerley even have their own production company together, called LuckyChap Entertainment, and have one son.