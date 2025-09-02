The Celeb Relationship Rumor Brad Pitt Can't Escape From
If you had the chance to kiss Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt — and he was willing — would you do it? One actress would, and did. Margot Robbie saw her shot at kissing the heartthrob, and she took it, all under the guise of it being something her character would do in the 2022 movie, "Babylon." In an interview with E! News, she admitted their characters' kiss wasn't in the script. "I thought, 'When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?' I'm just gonna go for it." (0:21-0:45)
Since that movie came out, Pitt hasn't been able to shake the relationship rumors spreading about him and his co-star. Their banter and cushy words for each other during the press tour for the film certainly didn't help quell the gossip. There's an entire video compilation on YouTube featuring Pitt swooning over Robbie. Clearly, these two had so much fun working together on "Babylon," and the movie's marketing team probably loved the banter and mystique the not-couple provided.
However, were Pitt and Robbie actually secretly dating? They both clearly loved the attention from the other, and seemed like good friends, but considering how Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016, these dating rumors appear to be just that. Robbie and Ackerley even have their own production company together, called LuckyChap Entertainment, and have one son.
There are two major reasons a relationship between them wouldn't work
Ignoring the fact that Margot Robbie is happily married, there are other clues present that indicate she and Brad Pitt should just stick to being good friends. For starters, Pitt's track record with women isn't great. He had a nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie, which included abuse allegations against her and their children. His kids have made it clear they want nothing to do with him, with some dropping "Pitt" from their last name. Before he was with Jolie, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, and there are subtle signs he will never get over her. (Granted, that's his own fault, since he left her for Jolie.) Assuming that's true, Robbie would probably end up feeling like a second banana in Pitt's life, if he's not-so-secretly still pining away for Aniston.
Moreover, Pitt's insecurity rises when he's with women who are more famous and successful than he feels like he is. This allegedly happened when he was dating Gwyneth Paltrow, as detailed in Amy Odell's book, "Gwyneth: The Biography." According to an insider, Pitt "seemed to feel threatened by [Paltrow's] success and all the attention she received" (via Page Six).
Robbie has a seriously prosperous career — and she's decades younger than Pitt, which means her star power will continue to rise, while his may dwindle off. Her film, "Barbie," grossed over one billion dollars worldwide. While she hasn't won an Oscar yet (Pitt has won two), she has been nominated for three awards, so it's likely only a matter of time before she finally wins.