Trump Can't Hide How Deeply His Increasing Bald Spots Hurt His Self-Esteem

Donald Trump has frequently mentioned the importance of his hair. In July 2020, when lamenting water-flow restrictions in showerheads, Trump proclaimed in coverage on Fox News, "My hair — I don't know about you — but it has to be perfect" (via Watch News). That's a pretty high bar for anyone to set. Unfortunately for Trump, his lush "The Apprentice"-era 'do is a thing of the past. The president is aware of his thinning locks, and as a consolation, he's tried a comic relief strategy. "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks," Trump remarked at a February 2018 event (via CNN). "I work hard at it."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Fast forward to 2025, however, and Trump appears to have more difficulty than ever with his balding scalp. About six months after gifting "Trump Was Right About Everything!" ball caps, the president was wearing one of these same hats in the Oval Office. The headgear could have served a dual purpose: a convenient way to conceal his hair and boost his ego. However, people have roasted Trump for inappropriately wearing his merch at the White House.

In the past, Trump's helped his self-esteem by spotlighting any praise he gets regarding his all-important coif. "You love my hair? Thank you," the president remarked at a 2018 rally (via USA Today). "She knows how to make me happy." At that point, Trump gleefully noted that rumors about fake hair had finally subsided. Seven years later, Trump's dwindling strands would quash that type of speculation before it could even get started.