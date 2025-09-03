Trump Can't Hide How Deeply His Increasing Bald Spots Hurt His Self-Esteem
Donald Trump has frequently mentioned the importance of his hair. In July 2020, when lamenting water-flow restrictions in showerheads, Trump proclaimed in coverage on Fox News, "My hair — I don't know about you — but it has to be perfect" (via Watch News). That's a pretty high bar for anyone to set. Unfortunately for Trump, his lush "The Apprentice"-era 'do is a thing of the past. The president is aware of his thinning locks, and as a consolation, he's tried a comic relief strategy. "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks," Trump remarked at a February 2018 event (via CNN). "I work hard at it."
Fast forward to 2025, however, and Trump appears to have more difficulty than ever with his balding scalp. About six months after gifting "Trump Was Right About Everything!" ball caps, the president was wearing one of these same hats in the Oval Office. The headgear could have served a dual purpose: a convenient way to conceal his hair and boost his ego. However, people have roasted Trump for inappropriately wearing his merch at the White House.
In the past, Trump's helped his self-esteem by spotlighting any praise he gets regarding his all-important coif. "You love my hair? Thank you," the president remarked at a 2018 rally (via USA Today). "She knows how to make me happy." At that point, Trump gleefully noted that rumors about fake hair had finally subsided. Seven years later, Trump's dwindling strands would quash that type of speculation before it could even get started.
Trump's resorting to hats and self-deprecating humor
More than one physician has observed that Donald Trump's balding difficulties were already beginning when he was 18 years old. Since then, Trump's hair has undergone a pretty significant transformation, and these medical professionals believe hair transplants may have helped him keep baldness at bay. However, now that he's 79, Trump's raging bald spot appears to have gotten the upper hand, and his bald spots have become evident no matter which way he turns.
In June 2025, an unflattering pic of the back of Trump's head showed a spot barely concealed with wispy strands. A month earlier, when Trump was talking to Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, his deep left part looked wider than ever. To compound his woes, Trump also sported a divide horizontally across his head leading up to his balding crown.
Other than hiding under a hat, Trump appears to be stuck with self-deprecating humor to bolster his ego, particularly when he's already in front of cheering crowds. During a 2024 campaign rally in Michigan, Trump blasted his side part, proclaiming, "That comb over! That's a severe sucker" (via Facebook). He then showed off the right side for comparison, adding, "It looks okay from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize." At a Pennsylvania rally that same year, Trump primped for the camera, lifting the front of his hair and patting down the sides. "I don't love it," he admitted (via YouTube). "There's nothing I can do about it, right?"