Jaw-Dropping Side By Side Pics Of Kelly Osbourne's Transformation Are Hard To Believe

Many celebrities drastically change over the years, but Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation is truly in a league of its own. The reality TV star has come a long way since she was that angsty teen rocking spiky hair on "The Osbournes." Side-by-side photos are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, that show just how drastic of a change the controversial celebrity has undergone in the last two decades.

Kelly Osbourne then vs now 👀 How is this possible? pic.twitter.com/HGebBjGMEH — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) July 24, 2025

The "Changes" singer used to have short jet-black hair, coupled with dark eye makeup and bubblegum pink lipstick. Now, she's a blonde bombshell who wears way less makeup, focusing more on neutral tones. The photos don't even look like they were taken of the same person. The poster on X asked followers how it was possible for someone to change that much. Netizens had their theories.

"People get older, grow into their bodies, learn to style normally, and there you have it. Easy," one person matter-of-factly tweeted. Others felt like her wealth was able to achieve that transformation. Osbourne hasn't been able to shake those plastic surgery rumors, and numerous X users believe cosmetic procedures were a major factor in her transformation.