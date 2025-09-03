Jaw-Dropping Side By Side Pics Of Kelly Osbourne's Transformation Are Hard To Believe
Many celebrities drastically change over the years, but Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation is truly in a league of its own. The reality TV star has come a long way since she was that angsty teen rocking spiky hair on "The Osbournes." Side-by-side photos are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, that show just how drastic of a change the controversial celebrity has undergone in the last two decades.
Kelly Osbourne then vs now 👀
How is this possible? pic.twitter.com/HGebBjGMEH
— Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) July 24, 2025
The "Changes" singer used to have short jet-black hair, coupled with dark eye makeup and bubblegum pink lipstick. Now, she's a blonde bombshell who wears way less makeup, focusing more on neutral tones. The photos don't even look like they were taken of the same person. The poster on X asked followers how it was possible for someone to change that much. Netizens had their theories.
"People get older, grow into their bodies, learn to style normally, and there you have it. Easy," one person matter-of-factly tweeted. Others felt like her wealth was able to achieve that transformation. Osbourne hasn't been able to shake those plastic surgery rumors, and numerous X users believe cosmetic procedures were a major factor in her transformation.
Kelly Osbourne shares how she lost a bunch of weight
Despite all the gossip surrounding Kelly Osbourne and plastic surgery, the late Ozzy Osbourne's daughter still maintains she's never had major work done on her face — despite the fact she's a fan of plastic surgery. "It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful," she told People in 2024. However, the "Osbournes" star said she's only done Botox, nothing else.
Her reason? She's freaked out by it. After watching mom Sharon Osbourne undergo numerous procedures and endure such trauma from them, Kelly didn't think that was the path for her. She did, however, have gastric sleeve surgery, which helped her lose weight, in addition to proper diet and exercise. On the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2020, Kelly called the surgery "the best thing [she has] ever done" (via Us Weekly).
A couple of months after her podcast appearance, Kelly shared a carousel on Instagram, marveling at her new body. "I still can't believe that this is actually me in these pictures!!!!," she captioned. "In the past, I lost weight for social acceptance. This time... I did not lose weight [for] anyone but myself, and it feels great!!!" In May 2025, Kelly shared two photos on Instagram that made her look even more unrecognizable than how she appeared in 2020.