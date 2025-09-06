Kimberly Guilfoyle & Laura Loomer Are A Plastic Surgeon's Worst Nightmare In Tuned-Up Pic
There's nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery, but things can get dicey if someone goes under the knife a lot. Appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and far-right activist Laura Loomer are two examples of people getting way too much bang for their buck. In a photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, back in November 2024, the two women posed together holding a $50,000 donation to Furry Friends, an animal rescue organization.
The comically large check doesn't succeed in distracting people from noticing just how much cosmetic surgery both women have had done on their faces. They look like dolls, with absolutely zero wrinkle lines.
Laura Loomer, after getting torched in an article in The Atlantic for her plastic surgery that apparently offended Donald Trump, is now at Mar-a-Lago with the second worst offender, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle and Loomer are clearly part of the "Mar-A-Lago face" trend, which includes people with faces that don't move, lips packed with fillers, and over-the-top eyebrows. Many MAGA women in President Donald Trump's inner circle have inadvertently joined the group, including Alina Habba. The trend mostly focuses on conservative women, and it seems like everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, with several actually looking like First Lady Melania Trump. Granted, all the work Guilfoyle and Loomer appear to have done would line a plastic surgeon's pocket for a long time, but when it comes to cosmetic procedures, a little bit can go a long way.
Laura Loomer's plastic surgery got her in hot water with Trump
The X user who posted that photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Laura Loomer noted that Loomer had been recently vilified in an article by The Atlantic. That piece, which was published on November 2, 2024, claimed that the reason Donald Trump kicked his fangirl to the curb from his campaign was because of how she looked. Two sources told the outlet that plastic surgery-hating Trump despised Loomer's actions to go under the knife. That seems off, since Trump is surrounded by plenty of people who can't shake plastic surgery rumors, such as Kristi Noem.
This decision is also hypocritical of Trump, since he's been known to alter his own face, though in a different way. He's had numerous tan fails, which aren't the same as going under the knife, but it's still a choice he wanted to make about his appearance. Why he seems to be turned off by one method but not another is a head-scratcher.
Admittedly, Trump and Loomer have a complicated relationship, and she's been known to spout off some seriously controversial opinions, so maybe POTUS just used the plastic surgery angle as an excuse to ditch her instead.