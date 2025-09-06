Kimberly Guilfoyle & Laura Loomer Are A Plastic Surgeon's Worst Nightmare In Tuned-Up Pic

There's nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery, but things can get dicey if someone goes under the knife a lot. Appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and far-right activist Laura Loomer are two examples of people getting way too much bang for their buck. In a photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, back in November 2024, the two women posed together holding a $50,000 donation to Furry Friends, an animal rescue organization.

The comically large check doesn't succeed in distracting people from noticing just how much cosmetic surgery both women have had done on their faces. They look like dolls, with absolutely zero wrinkle lines.

Laura Loomer, after getting torched in an article in The Atlantic for her plastic surgery that apparently offended Donald Trump, is now at Mar-a-Lago with the second worst offender, Kimberly Guilfoyle. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2LQqOYYNVQ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 2, 2024

Guilfoyle and Loomer are clearly part of the "Mar-A-Lago face" trend, which includes people with faces that don't move, lips packed with fillers, and over-the-top eyebrows. Many MAGA women in President Donald Trump's inner circle have inadvertently joined the group, including Alina Habba. The trend mostly focuses on conservative women, and it seems like everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, with several actually looking like First Lady Melania Trump. Granted, all the work Guilfoyle and Loomer appear to have done would line a plastic surgeon's pocket for a long time, but when it comes to cosmetic procedures, a little bit can go a long way.