8 Usha Vance Looks That Meant More Than You Realized

Some outfits hold more meaning than others, and Usha Vance knows it. The second lady of the United States has not been in the public eye for long. However, she has already apparently caught wind of why some of the most important women in politics and beyond have used their clothing to convey deeper messages. Queen Elizabeth II was famous for using her jewelry to express her feelings on everything from policy to politicians. Carrying on the tradition, Kate Middleton has incorporated hidden messages into her own outfits as well. Even the late U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, used her brooches to communicate her diplomatic stances. Vance, it seems, is keen on following suit.

Indeed, since becoming second lady on January 20, 2025, Vance has made fashion choices that reflect the political stances that surround her. From the ultra-feminine dress she wore on inauguration day to the military green coat she donned in Greenland, Vance's clothing seemed steeped in secret meanings. The green pants she wore in the presence of Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the red dress that she wore to India, meanwhile, have even appeared to hold diplomatic significance. Formerly a lawyer who dressed up to go to work, Vance has now become an important figure in the Donald Trump administration — one whose clothing might be more important than many fans realize.