Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Finally Dresses For Her Figure & Shows Off Her Killer Legs
Besides having a reputation for down-to-earth style, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also demonstrated that she's willing to take some fashion risks. Unfortunately, that strategy sometimes leads to failure. Huckabee Sanders has quite a list of style crimes, especially when she opts for loud patterns and ill-fitting garments. However, she's changed a lot since she burst onto the national scene as White House press secretary in 2017. Besides making some tweaks to her style, the governor has lost a significant amount of weight. Some of Huckabee Sanders' clothes haven't done justice to that transformation, but fortunately, it looks like she does have some tried-and-true pieces that fit her new silhouette.
On September 7, 2025, the governor posted a family pic on Instagram where she rocked a crisp pair of white shorts with a bright red top. Besides celebrating the colors of the University of Arkansas' football team, Huckabee Sanders' outfit showed off her legs to perfection. By tucking her top in, she showed off her waist and, more importantly, this choice helped her avoid an earlier mistake, when a baggy blouse turned her leggy look into a frumpy mess. She also made a smart accessory choice, matching her sandals to her skin tone, accentuating the length of her legs.
Huckabee Sanders' followers were quick to compliment her aesthetic. "You look great and so happy!" gushed one. "Sarah, every time I see you, always looking so classy, ever so beautiful and always smiling!" praised another.
Huckabee Sanders is a shorts devotee
While one Instagram commenter expressed surprise at Sarah Huckabee Sanders' leggy and casual fashion choice, the Arkansas governor isn't shy about her legs, judging by the number of times she has worn shorts for public appearances. This particular red-and-white ensemble might be Huckabee Sanders' official college sports 'fit, since she appears to have worn the same top and shorts to a baseball game in June 2025.
The governor also wore the outfit to a September 2023 football game. That time, however, Huckabee Sanders experimented with a partially tucked-in look, resulting in the top looking sloppy around the sides and back. Even so, it's a minuscule fashion misstep compared to when she tried a white blouse and red shorts combo for various football games in 2023 and 2024. For better or worse, Huckabee Sanders appears to be a fan of wearing leather, and her super-shiny shorts were a total fashion fail. "It's a repurposed old rain slicker from the Goodwill," joked one poster on X, formerly Twitter
Beyond sporting events, Huckabee Sanders' white shorts have proved handy for travel, popping up twice on the same day in 2024 — at a stop in North Carolina and then responding to tornado damage in Arkansas. Although the governor swapped her earlier polo for a long-sleeved, embroidered top, and the podium concealed her shorts on TV, they were still visible in some of the event coverage. Critics didn't waste any time lambasting her decision to keep wearing the shorts at what they felt was a more formal occasion.