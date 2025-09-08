Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Finally Dresses For Her Figure & Shows Off Her Killer Legs

Besides having a reputation for down-to-earth style, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also demonstrated that she's willing to take some fashion risks. Unfortunately, that strategy sometimes leads to failure. Huckabee Sanders has quite a list of style crimes, especially when she opts for loud patterns and ill-fitting garments. However, she's changed a lot since she burst onto the national scene as White House press secretary in 2017. Besides making some tweaks to her style, the governor has lost a significant amount of weight. Some of Huckabee Sanders' clothes haven't done justice to that transformation, but fortunately, it looks like she does have some tried-and-true pieces that fit her new silhouette.

On September 7, 2025, the governor posted a family pic on Instagram where she rocked a crisp pair of white shorts with a bright red top. Besides celebrating the colors of the University of Arkansas' football team, Huckabee Sanders' outfit showed off her legs to perfection. By tucking her top in, she showed off her waist and, more importantly, this choice helped her avoid an earlier mistake, when a baggy blouse turned her leggy look into a frumpy mess. She also made a smart accessory choice, matching her sandals to her skin tone, accentuating the length of her legs.

Huckabee Sanders' followers were quick to compliment her aesthetic. "You look great and so happy!" gushed one. "Sarah, every time I see you, always looking so classy, ever so beautiful and always smiling!" praised another.