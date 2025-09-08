Trump's Granddaughter Arabella Looks Miserable Next To Him At US Open & Everyone Noticed
Attending the final day of the US Open would be a dream come true for any tennis fan — something Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump's mini-me daughter, may not be. President Donald Trump's 14-year-old granddaughter joined him and her father Jared Kushner on September 7, the last day of the 2025 US Open. Also in attendance from Trump's inner circle were everyone's favorite grandmacore enthusiast, Karoline Leavitt, and Pam Bondi.
Arabella donned an adorable seafoam green dress and was spotted smiling next to her grandfather in several photos, but many netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, noticed that she wasn't always as happy-go-lucky. In a clip, Trump was audibly booed by the crowd. Having to listen to people denounce your grandfather, then continue to sit with him for the duration of the tournament, doesn't sound fun for anyone, let alone a teenager. "This girl does not want to be there," wrote one X user. "That girl looks like she was forced to go," another person commented on a photo of both Arabella and Trump looking super bored.
"Trump: I'd rather hit my golf course or [sell] something. The girl: I'd rather hang out with my friends. It's more fun," another netizen facetiously tweeted in response. Others on X pointed out that Arabella is not an idiot; she knows millions of people despise her grandad. This prompted yet another user to wonder how much grief she was getting, both at school and online. Clearly, being the granddaughter of a billionaire isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Trump loves bringing his grandkids to sporting events
Of course, one out of context photo of her looking a bit bored doesn't necessarily mean that Arabella Kushner had a terrible time watching the 2025 US Open (she was much better dressed than many celebrities who attended, at the very least). Teenagers love looking bored; that's kind of their schtick. Considering how the 14-year-old doesn't typically attend high-profile events like this, she was probably experiencing a lot of new moments and feelings at the time. Even though Arabella has been in the public eye practically since birth, it can still be super nerve-wracking having everyone looking at you.
Donald Trump clearly loves taking his beloved grandchildren to fun events like this — one of the perks of being president, for sure. Arabella's younger brother, Theodore Kushner, attended the 2025 Super Bowl with his grandfather, further solidifying Trump's strong relationship with him. X users were amused by Theodore's constant presence, with some jokingly referring to the kid as a bodyguard or even a Secret Service agent.
In April, Trump took three of his grandchildren — Kai, Spencer, and Donald Trump III — to UFC 314 in Miami. The kids proudly flanked their famous grandfather as the whole family was enthusiastically greeted by loud cheers and "USA" chants, in stark contrast to what Arabella endured attending the US Open with him.