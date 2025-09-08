Trump's Granddaughter Arabella Looks Miserable Next To Him At US Open & Everyone Noticed

Attending the final day of the US Open would be a dream come true for any tennis fan — something Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump's mini-me daughter, may not be. President Donald Trump's 14-year-old granddaughter joined him and her father Jared Kushner on September 7, the last day of the 2025 US Open. Also in attendance from Trump's inner circle were everyone's favorite grandmacore enthusiast, Karoline Leavitt, and Pam Bondi.

Arabella donned an adorable seafoam green dress and was spotted smiling next to her grandfather in several photos, but many netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, noticed that she wasn't always as happy-go-lucky. In a clip, Trump was audibly booed by the crowd. Having to listen to people denounce your grandfather, then continue to sit with him for the duration of the tournament, doesn't sound fun for anyone, let alone a teenager. "This girl does not want to be there," wrote one X user. "That girl looks like she was forced to go," another person commented on a photo of both Arabella and Trump looking super bored.

"Trump: I'd rather hit my golf course or [sell] something. The girl: I'd rather hang out with my friends. It's more fun," another netizen facetiously tweeted in response. Others on X pointed out that Arabella is not an idiot; she knows millions of people despise her grandad. This prompted yet another user to wonder how much grief she was getting, both at school and online. Clearly, being the granddaughter of a billionaire isn't all it's cracked up to be.