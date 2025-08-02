Ivanka Trump's Daughter Is A Total Mini-Me (But With Jared's Hair Color)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's adorable daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, is certainly growing up fast, and many fans have come to realize that she's basically her famous mom's miniature doppelganger. This point was hammered home when Ivanka shared a photo of Arabella alongside Jared as they smiled for the camera while enjoying some quality family time together in commemoration of Arabella's 14th birthday. Ivanka took to her Instagram Story on July 17 to celebrate her daughter's special day.

The series of sweet posts included several snapshots of Arabella enjoying some of her favorite hobbies. These include horse riding, motocross, and hanging out with her younger brothers. She also posted a heartwarming pic of Arabella and her dad. In the photo, the young birthday girl blows a kiss for the camera as her proud father beams brightly beside her. The sweet pic served as a real reminder of just how much Arabella takes after her parents. Arabella has all of her mom's supermodel-like features while sporting her dad's auburn hair.

@ivankatrump/Instagram

The adoring mom previously celebrated Arabella's 12th birthday with a touching message in 2023 and showered her with praise in 2024 as she entered a new chapter in her life, while also celebrating her daughter's many passions and interests. "Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," Ivanka captioned a sweet post on Instagram. "Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish."