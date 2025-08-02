Ivanka Trump's Daughter Is A Total Mini-Me (But With Jared's Hair Color)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's adorable daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, is certainly growing up fast, and many fans have come to realize that she's basically her famous mom's miniature doppelganger. This point was hammered home when Ivanka shared a photo of Arabella alongside Jared as they smiled for the camera while enjoying some quality family time together in commemoration of Arabella's 14th birthday. Ivanka took to her Instagram Story on July 17 to celebrate her daughter's special day.
The series of sweet posts included several snapshots of Arabella enjoying some of her favorite hobbies. These include horse riding, motocross, and hanging out with her younger brothers. She also posted a heartwarming pic of Arabella and her dad. In the photo, the young birthday girl blows a kiss for the camera as her proud father beams brightly beside her. The sweet pic served as a real reminder of just how much Arabella takes after her parents. Arabella has all of her mom's supermodel-like features while sporting her dad's auburn hair.
The adoring mom previously celebrated Arabella's 12th birthday with a touching message in 2023 and showered her with praise in 2024 as she entered a new chapter in her life, while also celebrating her daughter's many passions and interests. "Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," Ivanka captioned a sweet post on Instagram. "Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish."
Ivanka Trump has been twinning with her eldest daughter for years
While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been the subject of split rumors and speculation that their marriage is destined to end in divorce, the pair have been making things work and weathering the media storm for years. Since tying the knot in October 2009, the pair have welcomed three children, including Arabella Kushner, as well as sons Joseph, born October 2013, and Theodore, born March 2016. Now, as she's gotten older, it's clear just how much of Arabella's looks came from her mom.
The mother-daughter duo looked like a pair of princesses back in March 2024, when Arabella flew to India alongside her parents to participate in lavish festivities ahead of the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In one of the many photos Ivanka posted to Instagram from the elegant event, Arabella and Ivanka are seen standing side-by-side with identical smiles and glittering gowns that give off big time lookalike vibes.
Arabella is also giving Barron Trump a run for his money when it comes to height. In a photo Ivanka posted to Instagram in June 2025, during the family's trip to Italy, it appears that Arabella is already nearly as tall as her mom, who measures an impressive 5'11". She's even nearing her father, who clocks in at 6'3" — nd Arabella's only 14. To be fair, she still has quite a way to go before truly challenging Barron, who comes in at a staggering 6'7" tall (or 6'9" if you believe his dad, Donald Trump, but he's not exactly known for being honest about peoples' heights).