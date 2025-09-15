Whatever Happened To Liz Cavalier From Swamp People?

The Gator Queen, Liz Cavalier, took History Channel's "Swamp People" by storm as one of the very few women who have made a career of alligator hunting. After joining the show during its second season as part of the iconic and memorable Troy Landry's crew, Liz quickly proved that her knowledge and experience, as well as the decades she had spent navigating the twisting waterways of Southern Louisiana and going head to head with the swamp's apex predator, made her a force to be reckoned with. Liz a fan favorite due to her presence in the male-dominated field, with female hunters like herself and fellow "Swamp People" star Ashley Jones making up only a fraction of those licensed to hunt alligators in the state. Nevertheless, Liz proved herself to be objectively and incredibly skilled at her craft despite doubts that she couldn't hang with the big boys in such a dangerous line of work.

Liz left the show under unideal circumstances, and fans were devastated to learn that her time as a cast member had ended. With the height of her TV fame behind her, Liz didn't crumble with shame; instead, she proudly returned to the way of life that had brought her fulfillment and joy even before the cameras and production crews became a part of her job. In the years since being a member of the "Swamp People" cast, it would seem that fame hasn't altered her life much – she is still out on the water, doing what she loves most while engaging with her community and keeping in touch with her Cajun heritage.