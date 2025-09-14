What Happened To Alex From Modern Family? Where Ariel Winter Is Now

Ariel Winter started acting in commercials when she was only 4 years old, and by the time she hit puberty, she was already a star. This is, of course, because of her role on the iconic sitcom "Modern Family," where Winter played the brilliant, socially inept middle daughter in the Dunphy family. Since she stopped playing Alex Dunphy in 2020 at the end of the show's run, Winter has been relatively quiet. Unlike some of her co-stars, we have not seen a lot of Winter in recent years. What is the star up to today?

Even before "Modern Family" started in 2009, Winter was consistently working for years. This included work in front of the camera, in projects such as "So Notorious" and "Jericho," as well as voice acting. The star continued to take on other roles throughout her "Modern Family" run, most notably serving as the voice of Princess Sofia in "Sofia the First" from 2012 to 2018. While Winter has continued to act since her legendary sitcom's end, the fortune she earned from the show has allowed her to be choosier with when and how she works. She has branched out from acting to try her hand at everything from producing to podcasting and also moved away from Los Angeles. Considering how her messy childhood dramas played out in the tabloids, can anyone blame Winter for wanting a more off-the-grid adulthood? Here we take a look at what happened to Ariel Winter.