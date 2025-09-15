Karoline Leavitt's Clumpy Mascara Fail Suggests It's Time For New Makeup
It's easy to see that Karoline Leavitt looks like a different person since her MAGA makeup transformation. Like many of her cohort, Leavitt has clearly fallen victim to the "Republican makeup" trend since joining Donald Trump's administration, which means she's particularly heavy-handed with her makeup application. Sometimes, though, her makeup fails aren't just a sign of poor taste; they look like just plain bad makeup skills. And, her look in one Fox News interview proves that this can easily distract the public from what she's saying.
In July 2025, the White House press secretary spoke with Fox News about the possibility of privatizing the TSA. In a clip of the interview on Instagram, Leavitt said, " ... there's a little bit of bureaucracy when you move through an airport," but all we could think about was moving an eyelash comb through those lashes of hers. Any mascara user knows the feeling of blinking with some extra clumpy mascara on. But, just because we've all experienced this doesn't mean we've all decided it's fine and headed off to stand right in front of a camera for a live news broadcast. This was definitely a perfect moment for Leavitt to use some makeup remover and go with a lighter makeup look for the day, rather than committing to whatever this is.
Karoline Leavitt's mascara mistake earned plenty of negative commentary
Karoline Leavitt's overdone makeup often looks like a wannabe Barbie disaster, but sometimes caked-on product and harsh makeup also makes her look much older than she is. Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in history when she took over the role in January 2025 at age 27, yet we often see Leavitt dressed way older than she is while at work. And, based on the comment section on the clip of Leavitt's bad mascara day on Instagram, it seems that folks think this clumpy makeup is aging her, too. In fact, Leavitt looking old was one of the most talked-about topics among commenters.
"You're literally watching her age drastically before our eyes," one commenter wrote. Another Instagram-user asked, "Why is she aging so rapidly? Is trump stealing her life force?" "She tryna catch up with her hubby," another joked, poking fun at Leavitt's major age gap with her husband, who is 32 years her senior. Clearly Leavitt's messy makeup routine caused a bit of a distraction from what she was speaking about in this particular video. And, considering the fact that she probably wanted more comments praising the content of her interview than bashing her appearance, it may officially be time to revamp her makeup look.