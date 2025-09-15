Karoline Leavitt's Clumpy Mascara Fail Suggests It's Time For New Makeup

It's easy to see that Karoline Leavitt looks like a different person since her MAGA makeup transformation. Like many of her cohort, Leavitt has clearly fallen victim to the "Republican makeup" trend since joining Donald Trump's administration, which means she's particularly heavy-handed with her makeup application. Sometimes, though, her makeup fails aren't just a sign of poor taste; they look like just plain bad makeup skills. And, her look in one Fox News interview proves that this can easily distract the public from what she's saying.

In July 2025, the White House press secretary spoke with Fox News about the possibility of privatizing the TSA. In a clip of the interview on Instagram, Leavitt said, " ... there's a little bit of bureaucracy when you move through an airport," but all we could think about was moving an eyelash comb through those lashes of hers. Any mascara user knows the feeling of blinking with some extra clumpy mascara on. But, just because we've all experienced this doesn't mean we've all decided it's fine and headed off to stand right in front of a camera for a live news broadcast. This was definitely a perfect moment for Leavitt to use some makeup remover and go with a lighter makeup look for the day, rather than committing to whatever this is.