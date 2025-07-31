Karoline Leavitt Looks Like A Different Person In Before & After Makeup Transformation

Karoline Leavitt has accrued a fair number of makeup fails, usually by relying on too much product. Due to this mistake, the White House press secretary is frequently mentioned as an example of the "Republican makeup" trend. While this sarcastic moniker appeared in November 2024, the aesthetic was actually a more mainstream beauty approach around 2016. Way back then, Leavitt was in her no makeup era. However, it didn't take long for her to ditched the fresh-faced look and go to the extreme of too much makeup. The notable contrast was even more evident in a November 2022 Instagram video. At the time, Leavitt was running for Congress in New Hampshire, her home state, and she enlisted a pro makeup artist, Sarah Alicea, while awaiting the election results.

Alicea's video starts off with a "before" Leavitt smiling with her hair casually pulled back. Her skin's glowing and her naturally darker lashes highlight her eyes. Seconds later, the video cuts to Leavitt's "after" look, and the transition is jarring. Worn down, Leavitt's hair looks like a much lighter blonde shade. With her fake eyelashes and much more prominent lips, viewers might almost think they're looking at a completely different person.

Leavitt's been subject to lip filler allegations. However, this video clearly illustrates how makeup can create the illusion that Leavitt's pout has been enlarged. Unfortunately for Leavitt, she ended up getting all dolled up only to have to concede the election, losing by just over 25,000 votes.