6 Times Usha Vance One-Upped Melania Trump With Her Fashion Sense
As the nation's first lady, Melania Trump has undergone a stunning style transformation, and has frequently shown off her stylish and chic fashion sense. However, Melania has had no shortage of fashion fails during her time in the White House, and Second Lady Usha Vance hasn't shied away from inadvertently showing her up when it comes to bringing the heat. While Usha has largely given off a more reserved vibe, she's definitely rocked a few somewhat inappropriate looks that challenge her shy and mild public persona. However, it seems she's also stayed true to her sense of self and identity.
Compared to many women in the MAGA circle, Usha has often embraced her natural beauty. She's typically opted for more neutral color palettes and low-key makeup looks, and less overdone hairstyles. This is in sharp contrast to Melania, who has sometimes ended up dropping the ball when she's experimented with her style — including trying out a number of floral dresses that simply flopped, and sporting some questionable outfits that were more ill-fitting than Donald Trump's oversized suits. So, despite Melania having the reputation for rocking regal raiment, here's a few notable times Usha upstaged the former runway model during major political events.
Usha Vance sparkled brighter than Melania Trump at the Inaugural Ball
When it came time for Usha Vance to make her big Washington, D.C. debut as the nation's second lady, Usha truly shined. Usha accompanied her husband, Vice President JD Vance, to the Inaugural Ball in January 2025, and sparkled in a cerulean ensemble that gave her the appearance of a blue firework mid-burst. The dazzling outfit managed to outshine First Lady Melania Trump's chic black-and-white Hervé Pierre gown, which looked stylish in its own right, but fell flat next to Usha's glittering gown.
Usha Vance and Melania Trump had everyone seeing red
When Donald Trump and JD Vance officially accepted the Republican nominations for president and vice president, Melania Trump and Usha Vance both opted to rock color matching red ensembles for the event. However, despite Melania's well-known love for fashion and past as a model, Usha managed to outclass her. Melania undeniably looked chic in a red double-breasted jacket top and matching skirt, but Usha's sleek elegant dress proved just how to make a splash with an understated and simple look.
Usha Vance brings a warmth to the 2025 Inauguration event
When it came to seeing her husband, Donald Trump, sworn in as president for the second time, Melania Trump opted for a very conservative, almost militaristic look in a dark blue coat and matching boater style hat. In stark contrast, Usha Vance commemorated JD Vance becoming the vice president with a bit of wholesome warmth. Usha bundled up against the cold Washington, D.C. air in January 2025, in a pastel pink Oscar de la Renta coat with matching scarf that felt much more hopeful and positive than Melania's darker and more severe sartorial choice.
Usha Vance knows how to bring some light to somber affairs
A day before the inauguration, Usha Vance and Melania Trump accompanied their husbands to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Usha and Melania donned opposing color schemes for the hallowed tradition, with Melania wearing a cold, jet-black coat complete with six pairs of large, ornate buttons. Meanwhile, Usha radiated light in a white coat with large lapels, which she paired with brown leather gloves. While Melania may have been going for a respectful style, the grim look was overshadowed by Usha's eye-catching and bold brightness look that still spoke volumes about her reverence for the occasion.
Usha Vance prays in white while Melania Trump once again seems dour
A recurring motif that seems to separate Second Lady Usha Vance from First Lady Melania Trump is optimism and positive vibes. This was evident during the National Prayer Service in January 2025, one day after the inauguration. The annual event, which welcomes the incoming administration with a church service, saw Usha wearing an angelic, beaming white long-sleeve blouse with white skirt that looked glowing with reverent hope. Meanwhile, Melania looked like she'd accidentally dressed for a funeral service in a full-length black coat. When it comes to setting a tone with a wardrobe, it seemed clear that Usha was embracing a more exuberant outlook toward the future.
Usha Vance's first RNC outfit outclassed Melania Trump's first RNC look
Melania Trump made her first ever speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, when throwing her support behind husband Donald Trump. While she rocked a stylish, off-white gown from designer Roksanda Ilinic, Melania opted to add some bizarrely cartoonish poofy sleeves to the look. In July 2024, Usha Vance made her RNC debut looking like a chic, stylish professional. The cobalt blue dress was reportedly an off-the-rack choice that Usha bought retail at Saks Fifth Avenue, according to Women's Wear Daily, and she didn't consult a stylist for her look — but clearly she didn't need to.