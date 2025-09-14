6 Times Usha Vance One-Upped Melania Trump With Her Fashion Sense

As the nation's first lady, Melania Trump has undergone a stunning style transformation, and has frequently shown off her stylish and chic fashion sense. However, Melania has had no shortage of fashion fails during her time in the White House, and Second Lady Usha Vance hasn't shied away from inadvertently showing her up when it comes to bringing the heat. While Usha has largely given off a more reserved vibe, she's definitely rocked a few somewhat inappropriate looks that challenge her shy and mild public persona. However, it seems she's also stayed true to her sense of self and identity.

Compared to many women in the MAGA circle, Usha has often embraced her natural beauty. She's typically opted for more neutral color palettes and low-key makeup looks, and less overdone hairstyles. This is in sharp contrast to Melania, who has sometimes ended up dropping the ball when she's experimented with her style — including trying out a number of floral dresses that simply flopped, and sporting some questionable outfits that were more ill-fitting than Donald Trump's oversized suits. So, despite Melania having the reputation for rocking regal raiment, here's a few notable times Usha upstaged the former runway model during major political events.